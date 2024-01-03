© Ezra Acayan / Getty Images



Beijing has urged its neighbors to be wary of Washington's growing footprint.The Chinese Defense Ministry has called on Asia-Pacific nations to be on the lookout for US military deployments in the region, citing the Pentagon's plan to rebuild a World War II-era airfield on a small island north of Guam."The Chinese military is paying close attention to moves by the United States, and will firmly safeguard China's maritime rights, security and sovereignty in the region," he said.The general noted that the renovation project was part of a broader plan to station American warplanes across the region."If you pay attention in the next few months, you will see significant progress," Wilsbach added, without offering an exact timeframe for when the installation would be ready for use.Abandoned after World War II, the Tinian airbase is located on a small islet in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory north of Guam and about 1,800 miles (3,000km) east of the Chinese mainland.