Society's Child
China warns Asia-Pacific nations about US military expansion plan
RT
Fri, 29 Dec 2023 02:57 UTC
The Chinese Defense Ministry has called on Asia-Pacific nations to be on the lookout for US military deployments in the region, citing the Pentagon's plan to rebuild a World War II-era airfield on a small island north of Guam.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, military spokesman Wu Qian said the airfield scheme was merely a way for Washington to "maintain its hegemony," a move that would only "stoke confrontation."
"The Chinese military is paying close attention to moves by the United States, and will firmly safeguard China's maritime rights, security and sovereignty in the region," he said.
Wu went on to denounce such deployments as indicative of a "Cold War mindset," echoing past condemnations of US military activity across the region, including regular transits of the disputed Taiwan Strait by American naval vessels.
Earlier this month, US Air Force General Kenneth Wilsbach told Japanese media that the Pentagon would soon make major progress in reclaiming the abandoned Tinian airfield - which was used for the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Second World War, but has since fallen into disrepair.
The general noted that the renovation project was part of a broader plan to station American warplanes across the region.
"If you pay attention in the next few months, you will see significant progress," Wilsbach added, without offering an exact timeframe for when the installation would be ready for use.
Abandoned after World War II, the Tinian airbase is located on a small islet in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory north of Guam and about 1,800 miles (3,000km) east of the Chinese mainland.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Turkey detains 33 more suspected Mossad agents amid 'anti-terror initiative'
- China warns Asia-Pacific nations about US military expansion plan
- Heavy snowfall shuts down much of Southern Norway
- Ukraine reveals 2023 draft-dodger numbers
- Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has claimed that US, UK, and Polish military personnel are operating air defense and multiple launch rocket systems
- Trains disrupted, hundreds of flood warnings after Storm Henk lashes UK
- Gaping sinkhole causes disruptions in Brooklyn, New York
- Hundreds arrested in French and German New Year anarchy
- Best of the Web: Pushing Ukraine past breaking point: How the largest missile strike in Russian history just unfolded over 18 hours
- Middle East: Arsonists shout "Fire!"
- Man killed by his own rottweilers in Nicaragua - 2nd fatal dog attack in a week for country
- Moscow's anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia's Central Bank says about economic war with the West
- Putin names Russia's real enemies
- Best of the Web: It's not just bullets and bombs. I have never seen health organisations as worried as they are about disease in Gaza
- Best of the Web: Putin 'tried everything possible' to make peace - Ukrainian diplomat
- Best of the Web: Building a just world order: How Russia and the Arab world defied Western pressure in 2023
- Best of the Web: Ivan Timofeev: Here's why Russia enters 2024 in a better position than it was in 12 months ago
- Psychiatrists leaving Israel for UK amid surge in mental health disorders, plunging 'collapsing' system into deeper crisis
- China reveals next-gen multi-target electronic warfare weapon design
- Another child dies after Ukrainian attack on Russian city
- Turkey detains 33 more suspected Mossad agents amid 'anti-terror initiative'
- Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has claimed that US, UK, and Polish military personnel are operating air defense and multiple launch rocket systems
- Best of the Web: Pushing Ukraine past breaking point: How the largest missile strike in Russian history just unfolded over 18 hours
- Middle East: Arsonists shout "Fire!"
- Moscow's anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia's Central Bank says about economic war with the West
- Putin names Russia's real enemies
- Best of the Web: Putin 'tried everything possible' to make peace - Ukrainian diplomat
- Best of the Web: Building a just world order: How Russia and the Arab world defied Western pressure in 2023
- Best of the Web: Ivan Timofeev: Here's why Russia enters 2024 in a better position than it was in 12 months ago
- Iran executes four 'Mossad agents'
- Crisis politics in Ukraine: Regime split, pre-coup, pre-revolutionary conditions
- 2024: All eyes on SCOTUS
- Turkey bans UK-gifted warships to Ukraine from entering Black Sea
- South Africa appeals to the International Court of Justice: Stop Israel's genocide in Gaza
- Best of the Web: Israel launches deadly attacks on civilian areas in Syria and Lebanon, top Hamas official killed, Hezbollah warned of escalation
- 'No stomach' in US to keep funding Ukraine as 'war is over': Ex-Pentagon official
- "Listen to what he's saying"
- The EU is willing to go to war over lithium?
- Senator Rick Scott says cops showed up to his Florida home after 'swatting' prank call, days after Marjorie Taylor Greene was also hit with 'swat' call
- Maine secretary of state who opted to keep Trump off primary ballot is facing threat of impeachment
- China warns Asia-Pacific nations about US military expansion plan
- Ukraine reveals 2023 draft-dodger numbers
- Hundreds arrested in French and German New Year anarchy
- Best of the Web: It's not just bullets and bombs. I have never seen health organisations as worried as they are about disease in Gaza
- Psychiatrists leaving Israel for UK amid surge in mental health disorders, plunging 'collapsing' system into deeper crisis
- Another child dies after Ukrainian attack on Russian city
- Kenya investigates alleged murders on US company farm
- Boeing urges airlines to check its 737 Max jets for loose bolts
- Colonies have a favourable opinion of their coloniser, study finds
- Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns, shortest tenure in university history
- Row over Parkrun's transgender runners: Event's self-ID gender rules have seen at least three trans athletes win female records, report warns
- Border numbers for December break monthly record, as Biden admin talks amnesty with Mexico
- Four killed in Michigan house explosion
- The great clarification
- Best of the Web: Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way
- Tokyo's Haneda Airport: 5 dead after passenger plane collides with Japan Coast Guard jet, bursts into flames
- Best of the Web: Power outage reported in Manhattan, as 'explosions and tremors' shake buildings - earthquake? Terror attack?
- Bill Clinton 'will be named as John Doe 36' when a list of Jeffrey Epstein associates from court filings are made public next week
- Laverne and Shirley: Mind control in the 70's & 80's
- New evidence suggests no voting machine election audit performed in Georgia following 2020 election - Raffensperger caught again!
- Canada and Zelensky's foreign executioners: Far-right extremists with Ukrainian origins from Canada unleashed masse terror in Ukraine
- Best of the Web: Sir Henry Kissinger: Midwife to New Babylon
- Best of the Web: Mass graves, grave questions: Britain's secret Srebrenica role
- What lies beneath the Vatican of the Zapotecs?
- Roman Empire had little impact on ancient Balkan DNA despite supremacy in region, surprise discovery reveals
- 2,000-year-old 'celestial calendar' discovered in ancient Chinese tomb
- Ex-Colonel calls CEOs of Defense Contractors Predatory Capitalists and Arch-Criminals of Empire at War Crimes Tribunal
- Gaddafi took the country with him: Why do Libyans feel occupied after being 'liberated'?
- 2,300-year-old Chinese tomb found to contain rare ancient multiplication tables
- 2,500-year-old celestial map carved on the surface of a circular stone found in Italy
- How American history gets sacrificed at the altar of fake 'healing'
- Pythagorean theorem found on clay tablet 1,000 years older than Pythagoras
- Interamna Lirenas: A Roman backwater town challenges assumptions about Empire's decline
- Lost ancient colony discovered off coast of Australia that hundreds of thousands once called home
- 8,500-year-old skull with traces of trepanation discovered in central Turkey
- Analysis of ancient Scythian leather samples shows that the leather was made from human skin
- How Israel's genocidal war against Palestinians is a colonial tradition
- SOTT Focus: Hitler, the Ultimate Rorschach Test
- The price of 'victory': How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
- 'Unique' cave art discovered in Madagascar hints at connections with ancient Egypt and Borneo
- China reveals next-gen multi-target electronic warfare weapon design
- A sweater made from new aerogel fiber tests warmer than one made from down
- Saturn's seasonal spectacle: Hubble's ultra-sharp vision unveils ring spoke phenomenon
- After 2 years in space, the James Webb telescope has broken cosmology. Can it be fixed?
- Power of illusion can help with learning new movements
- Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found inside fossilized egg
- Korean lunar orbiter reveals Moon's far side is inexplicably more conductive
- The world's first human brain-scale supercomputer will go live next year
- Physicist discovers 'paradox-free' time travel is theoretically possible
- Reindeer's blue eyes act as night vision goggles to help them find food in winter
- JWST spots new rings, moons around Uranus
- Astronomers detect almost 100 new extremely metal-poor galaxies
- The 8.5-year rhythm of Earth's inner core
- Astronomers discover 25 'stripped stars' that may be a missing link in supernova science
- Has dark matter's identity been revealed? Scientists searching for mysterious hypothetical particle may soon have an answer
- Voyager 1 is returning garbled mess of 1s and 0s from space. NASA is baffled
- Signs of life shooting from Saturn's moon could be collected with spacecraft, scientists say
- New genes found that can arise 'from nothing'
- Whale-SETI: Groundbreaking encounter with humpback whales reveals potential for non-human intelligence communication
- The Geminids are still a mystery
- Heavy snowfall shuts down much of Southern Norway
- Trains disrupted, hundreds of flood warnings after Storm Henk lashes UK
- Gaping sinkhole causes disruptions in Brooklyn, New York
- Man killed by his own rottweilers in Nicaragua - 2nd fatal dog attack in a week for country
- Flash floods ravage eastern Australia following heavy summer rainfall - 20 inches in 48 hours
- Man, 60, killed by bear in Uttarakhand, India
- Man killed in shark attack off Hawaii
- Best of the Web: Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits western Japan, triggering tsunami warnings - at least 48 dead (UPDATE)
- Large strombolian explosion at Semeru Volcano in Indonesia
- British mother & son killed in French avalanche while skiing with ski instructor
- South Korean capital records heaviest one-day snowfall in December for 40 years
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia
- At least 21 dead after floods in Ladysmith, South Africa (UPDATE)
- Santiaguito volcano erupts in Guatemala
- Unusual hailstorm blankets Saudi Arabian city
- Catastrophic waves flood Calif. beach bringing flooding and rip currents
- Storm Gerrit tears '£3m' wind turbine as 85mph gales barreled down on Britain
- Best of the Web: Himalayas have been getting COLDER, Nature Geoscience journal reports
- 12 dead, 260,000 affected as severe flooding hits Thailand's south - worst in 5 decades (UPDATES)
- Flash floods hit East, Central Trinidad
- Meteor fireball over UK and northern France on December 30
- Meteor fireball over Nevada and 3 other states on December 29
- Meteor fireball over Puglia, Italy on December 27
- Meteor fireball over Czech Republic and Germany on December 27
- Meteor fireball explodes over Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 20
- Meteor fireball recorded in sky over Central New Jersey on December 20
- Meteor fireball over State of Bahia, Brazil on December 18
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 states in Brazil on December 15
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on December 9
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on November 27
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and other states on December 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on December 2
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 30
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on November 26
- Meteor fireball lit up the night sky over Western Australia on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on November 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite impact suspected as parked car is punctured in Strasbourg, France
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on November 17
- Snip or Skip? The complicated debate over circumcision
- Author of study used to vilify unvaxed had ties to Pfizer- New peer-reviewed research shows why the study was flawed
- Why do so many people hate VAERS?
- Scientist fears 'ZOMBIE' deer disease could spread to HUMANS after first ever case detected in Yellowstone National Park
- Most Israelis dealing with mental health issues due to Gaza war, study finds
- Australia joins rest of world in dramatic spike in STIs, even with a lower rate of testing compared to previous years
- Best of the Web: Study finds COVID vaccines DO integrate into human DNA
- The smoking gun for the Covid lab leak? Blueprint for creating a 'SARS-CoV' virus with altered spike protein in Wuhan published in 2018
- 'Unlabeled and unregulated': Synthetic milk protein with 92 unknown compounds used by more than a dozen food brands
- CDC notice: Rocky Mountain spotted fever outbreak kills three in California
- New study confirms CDC and other 'experts' hurt children for nothing
- Very high LDL no impact on plaque progression
- Study finds "mRNA vaccination may be associated with death" in Japan
- This is bigger than COVID: Why are so many Americans dying early?
- Montreal records 120% increase in HIV diagnoses last year
- Micro- and nanoplastics linked to parkinson's and dementia
- US sees rise in 'White Lung Syndrome' cases: Is it linked to China's pneumonia outbreak?
- New Zealand whistleblower data leaks data suggesting specific Covid vaccine batches caused higher mortality: Legit leak or limited hangout?
- Best of the Web: Admin who oversaw New Zealand's CoVaxx datasbase ARRESTED for leaking official numbers on high-mortality Covid 'vaccine' batches
- Singapore reports 10% spike in new HIV infections
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: From Archons to the Matrix: Understanding American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- The time traveling mistake we make when we procrastinate
- Research shows that sniffing women's tears reduces aggressive behavior in men
- Gladness and silence amid chaos and violence
- Best of the Web: How scientific materialism begot woke ideology
- Leading biologist explains why you can so often sense when someone is looking at you even if your back is turned
- Truth-speaking and the technocratic cabal
- Scientists revisit Solomon Asch's classic conformity experiments with surprising results
- The attack of the pseudo-men
- Best of the Web: The competency crisis is upon us
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Defense specialist encounters unidentified object 'going faster than the speed of sound underwater' while doing classified work on the Navy's USS Hampton submarine
- 'Deeply disturbing stuff' - Can the truth ever be told?
- Michael Ian Black: UFO whistleblower David Grusch is my hero of 2023
- 'Demonic forces' stopped official investigations into UFOs in the UK
- UFO spotted hovering over Air Force 1 at LAX during Joe Biden's fundraising trip to Los Angeles
- Some UFO records must be released, US Congress says
- David Grusch: Congress' pared-down UAP measure a 'total failure'
- Secrets of Area 51: Metallic egg-shaped UFO the size of an SUV was kept at the highly-classified Air Force base in the 1980s, whistleblower claims
- Congress is taking a huge step toward UFO transparency—and lawmakers pushing for the truth aren't happy
- Best of the Web: Irish scientist with top secret US Government clearance: 'The UFO phenomenon can manipulate human perception, invade people's lives, and is very deceptive'
- Powerful members of Congress are dead-set on killing UFO transparency
- Canadian journalist hires law firm after being denied access to UAP sighting files at nuclear power facilities
- CIA's secret office has conducted UFO retrieval missions on at least NINE crash sites around the world, whistleblowers reveal
- Critical govt transparency legislation jeopardized by a powerful few in Congress
- Black Friday: Republican leadership takes axe to UFO transparency legislation
- UFO whistleblower who claims the US government has recovered crashed craft says humans have been visited for 'thousands of years'
- Disclosure and national security: Should the US govt reveal what it knows about UAP?
- Retired US Army Colonel says secret UFO projects should be made public by October 2030 - to beat America's rivals and get ahead of a 'catastrophic' leak
- Vannevar Bush quotes Truman's 1947 reaction to Forrestal
- 2 Rafale Jets search for UFO spotted near India's Imphal airport
- Colorado bans Trump from running: Officials concerned usual election rigging system could fail
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Best of the Web: Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
Quote of the Day
Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.
- Helen Keller
Recent Comments
If only our government would be so inclined.
Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has claimed that US, UK, and Polish military personnel are operating air defense and multiple launch rocket systems...
There are lots of nuts and loose screws at Boeing. I wouldn't fly in these planes. The only way that american companies compete is by making...
Thanks for the article, wasn't aware of that Chile author and stories. Remember the C's said the other currently active portal after the one in...
The last thing Blighty needs is more pseudo doctors, especially apartheid regime 'doctors'. Maybe it's the guilt of being part of this apartheid...
Comment: See also: