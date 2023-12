© USAF



Guidance from the top

Uncertainty remains

the destabilizing factors that led to the freeze in China-US military relations have not been significantly reduced

Li said, "We should also be wary of the inconsistency between words and deeds in the US policy toward China."

Senior military officers from China and the US held a virtual meeting on Thursday night, marking the first high-level military dialogue for more than a year. According to readouts from both sides, senior officers stressed the importance of exchanges and dialogue during the video call, but t Liu Zhenli, a Central Military Commission (CMC) member and the chief of the CMC's Joint Staff Department , on Thursday held a video teleconference with General Charles Q. Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US, at the latter's request, China's Ministry of National Defense said in a press release on the day.The key to developing healthy, stable and sustainable military relations is for the US to have the right perception of China, with the premise that the US should genuinely respect China's core interests and major concerns, Liu said, noting that the key should be promoting pragmatic cooperation and boosting mutual understanding.The dialogueLiu stressed thatof China that does not allow any external interference, and the Chinese military will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.The US should earnestly respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea, be prudent in its words and deeds, and take concrete actions to safeguard regional peace and stability as well as the overall situation in China-US relations, Liu told Brown.According to the AP, Brown's spokesman Navy Capt. Jereal Dorsey said in a statement thatZhuo Hua, an international affairs expert at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy of Beijing Foreign Studies University, viewed the senior-level conversation as "a good start for the resumption of other mechanistic channels between the two militaries," saying it was especially significant that the two sides discussed defense policy and security issues, preventing miscalculation and managing conflicts.The working meeting of two defense authorities, including the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement meetings, and telephonein an orderly manner, Zhuo said.Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Friday that the video teleconference signaled that both Beijing and Washington are willing to stabilize ties and manage risks, and avoid direct conflict and war.China and the US have been strengthening dialogue and contacts in the political, economic, trade and military fields since July, while bilateral relations have shown a momentum of easing from tensions. Some analysts said both sides should take the opportunity to further stabilize relations.The detente between China and the US will also have an impact on other countries,The meeting between the two heads of state of China and the US in San Francisco resulted in an important consensus on the resumption of exchanges and communication between the two countries' militaries, which should carry out communication and cooperation based on equality and respect, so as to jointly stabilize and improve bilateral ties, said Liu.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday said that China hopes the US side will work with China to implement the important consensus reached during the San Francisco meeting between the two heads of state on resuming communication and exchanges between the two militaries and carry out relevant exchanges and cooperation on the basis of equality and respect.Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times that the latest conversation between Chinese and US officers is the implementation of the concrete results and progress of the Xi-Biden summit in San Francisco.The year-end video teleconference came afterAccording to the Pentagon,The Pentagon also said that senior US defense officials described the conversation as an "important step."Nevertheless, experts mentioned that even though there were signs of exchanges and detente between the two militaries,In the latest press release on the conversation, the Pentagon placed the blame on China for the previous lack of communication between the two militaries, noting that Beijing has "consistently denied or ignored US requests for defense engagements at multiple levels." The Pentagon also noted "increasingly provocative and risky behavior on the part of China's military."Ironically, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, US Assistant Air Force Secretary Andrew Hunter said thataccording to a Reuters report.The meeting between the heads of state of China and the US was effective, but in terms of concrete implementation, it still depends on how the US can abandon its hegemonic mentality,It will never be acceptable for the Chinese side if the US tries to turn the reopened channel of military exchanges into a tool to put pressure on China, Li said.In a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Liu Zhenli mentioned the word "respect" three times.The resumption of high-level dialogue between the two militaries has not come easily, but the communication channels will do little to eliminate the risk of military conflict under the US framework of "strategic competition." It is still necessary for the US side to change its wrong perception of China, make good use of the communication platform with constructive thinking, and take concrete actions to safeguard the overall stable China-US relations and regional peace, Zhuo said.China-US relations are at a crucial turning point, with exchanges increasing, but uncertainties also remain high,for the relationship.