China
© EPA-EFE
European and Chinese leaders hold the first in-person talks between the two sides in four years in Beijing on Thursday.
and the EU have agreed that they have a shared interest in a balanced trade relationship, and promised to step up people-to-people exchanges after three years of mutual isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
But the first in-person EU-China summit in Beijing on Thursday produced no breakthroughs in the areas of greatest friction such as trade imbalances and the war in Ukraine.
Xi Jinping
told European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen that China saw the EU as a key partner for economic and trade co-operation, scientific and technological co-operation, and industrial and supply chain co-operation.
"We should not view each other as rivals just because our systems are different, reduce co-operation because competition exists, or engage in confrontation because there are disagreements,"
he said.
But speaking to reporters after the meeting Ms von der Leyen said the EU's €400 billion annual trade deficit with China was unsustainable.
And she warned that national governments in Europe were under growing pressure to protect their manufacturers from Chinese competition.
"Politically European leaders will not be able to tolerate that our industrial base is undermined by unfair competition. We like competition. It makes us better, it lowers prices, it's good for the consumers. But competition needs to be fair. We insist on fair competition within the single market. Therefore we also insist on fair competition from companies that come to our single market," she said.
As China has moved ahead of the EU in the production of electric vehicles the commission has ordered a probe into Chinese state supports for the industry. Brussels also complains that Beijing limits European companies' access to the Chinese market, offers preferential treatment to indigenous companies and has created overcapacities in production that hurt European producers.
The EU leaders also urged Mr Xi to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine and called on Beijing to engage with the Ukrainian peace proposal.
China took part in a number of international meetings about the proposal but has been absent from the most recent talks.
"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council China has a special responsibility, because this Russian war threatens global stability and the world economy. It also affects the most vulnerable around the world, for instance by increasing food insecurity and driving up commodity prices. This is not in Europe's interest, this is not in China's interest, this is not in the world's interests," Mr Michel said.
"This is why we strongly encourage China to engage constructively on Ukraine's peace formula. Russia continues to look for ways to access technology to power its war. Once again we insisted that China should not supply military tools to Russia
. And we reiterated how important it is that China help to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions."
The Chinese readout of the meeting mentioned Ukraine only in passing, saying that the EU wanted "close communication and co-ordination with China, uphold multilateralism and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and work for the settlement of regional hotspots including Ukraine and the Middle East."
Comment:
The South China Morning Post
reveals some of the more telling details
:
[...]
At Thursday's summit, the Europeans felt their concerns were being taken seriously by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang compared to recent interactions - one of which was famously panned as a "dialogue of the deaf" - even if they remain far apart on core issues like trade and Russia.
When European Council President Charles Michel travelled to Beijing a year ago, he was subjected to long lectures from Xi on topics ranging from the United States, to Taiwan, to human rights.
This time, there were no such diatribes. A "relaxed and non-confrontational" Xi told Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that China considers Europe to be a "pole" in its own right, and certainly not a "vassal" of anyone, according to several people briefed on the talks.
This minor semantic play will give Europe ammunition to counter claims often made by Chinese diplomats that it is beholden to the United States, and is partly viewed as a product of a relative stabilisation in US-China ties in recent weeks too.
[...]
There is a sense that Beijing's top leadership is concerned about swirling economic headwinds and wants desperately to avoid a full-blown trade war with the EU. Xi himself raised the Moody's downgrade warning for China's credit rating on Tuesday, saying it showed how the West fails to understand the world's second biggest economy.
He was warned in return that the EU market will not remain open forever if Beijing's policies do not change. China was asked to rein in bank lending and lower production targets for some manufacturing sectors.
On trade, the Chinese leadership agreed to work in technical groups with EU officials to discuss overcapacity, which Europe feels will result in cheap Chinese hi-tech goods landing in its relatively open market.
When the Europeans raised the 1,000-plus issues flagged by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, Li said he was not aware of them, but committed to having his staff work through them in detail with EU staff.
"Will it solve the problem on its own? No. Is it a step in the right direction? Of course," said one well-placed source.
Brussels is hugely concerned about China's growing capacity as a carmaker, with a probe ongoing into state subsidies for electric vehicles. On Thursday, the Chinese leadership pointed out that Volkswagen sells only 20 per cent of its cars in Germany, so what's the difference?
"They came with a lot of data and arguments, not to accept our opposition, but to counter argue. When we talk about excess capacity, excess what does it mean, excess in respect to what?" said a third EU official.
There is no expectation that China will move away from its long-standing policy of using state subsidies to promote priority sectors. "Why would they? This is their growth model," said a fourth official.
But through technical groups - an idea floated by von der Leyen - it is hoped that Brussels can point to specific pain points in the Chinese economy, and that there may be some policy tweaks that could lessen the impact.
There will be suspicions that Beijing is buying time, trying to avoid opening another front with Europe when its own economy is struggling, and enabling its companies to pump more goods into the EU market before access diminishes.
But at the same time, Brussels is willing to offer that time - it too would prefer not to engage in economic warfare with such a powerful opponent, and its industries have largely asked the commission to pursue diplomatic resolutions.
On Russia, the EU presented Xi and Li with a list of 13 companies accused of selling European-made dual-use goods to the Russian military. These are turning up on the battlefield and killing Ukrainians, they said.
Xi told the Europeans he was "attentive" to this, according to several sources familiar with the discussion, and said that China has an export control regime of its own. So whereas there was little expectation that Xi would admit any wrongdoing on Beijing's part, Brussels is pleased that he was "happy to engage".
Von der Leyen told the Chinese leadership that she understood not all of the circumvention was being done by Chinese companies. In June, for instance, it was discovered that Russian entities registered in mainland China and Hong Kong were among the biggest culprits.
This is seen as a way of allowing Beijing to tackle the problem while saving face, but it remains to be seen whether it will put a stop to it.
There was no firm commitment to return to Ukraine-backed peace talks, but nor was it dismissed out of hand. It is thought that Beijing prefers to engage in smaller formats on matters like this.
The Chinese side wanted to find a way of mutually lifting bilateral sanctions introduced in 2021, after the EU targeted officials accused of orchestrating mass human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The stumbling bloc there, however, is that the EU does not see the situation improving in the western Chinese region.
On Taiwan, Xi got reassurances that Brussels would not support any move for independence, and in return they feel like Beijing understood that altering the status quo by any means - including force - would have serious consequences.
"We are opposed to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force. The EU maintains its one-China policy and I trust that China is fully aware of the serious consequences of any escalation in this area," Michel told reporters - a message he also delivered behind closed doors.
Discussions on the Middle East were described as "constructive", while Michel asked for Beijing's help to investigate the rupture of a Finnish-Estonian gas pipeline, with suspicion centred on a Chinese ship that was operating in the area.
Xi reacted positively to the request, and officials found him unusually engaged - briefed on technical matters that would ordinarily reside with underlings. Sources are doubtful that the summit will alter the downward trajectory in the relationship, but in Brussels it proved that the adage rings true: it's good to talk.
It's possible that, behind the scenes, more constructive discussions took place, such as those on the Middle East, otherwise, what this trip reveals just how little sway the EU holds these days, and how its leadership is capable of little more than spouting utter nonsense, and usually behind China's back.
Meanwhile, over in Russia, Putin is getting some actual work done: Putin makes rare trip to Middle East, UAE and Saudi leaders welcome 'dear friend'
Comment: The South China Morning Post reveals some of the more telling details: It's possible that, behind the scenes, more constructive discussions took place, such as those on the Middle East, otherwise, what this trip reveals just how little sway the EU holds these days, and how its leadership is capable of little more than spouting utter nonsense, and usually behind China's back.
Meanwhile, over in Russia, Putin is getting some actual work done: Putin makes rare trip to Middle East, UAE and Saudi leaders welcome 'dear friend'