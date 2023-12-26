© RussiaBusinessToday



"The gradual loss of these factors is leading the EU economy towards long-term stagnation, because European manufacturers now have neither the export market nor the advantages in technology that they had five to ten years ago. The US is cannibalizing its European partners, killing European chemicals, automotive and other industries. This comes amid a broader degradation of the West and its economic model."

"The economies of the Global North - the US, Japan, the EU - are slowly losing their status, their significance. This gradual decay of the countries of the Global North and the growth of countries in the East and South is what will further shape the landscape of the global economy."

"The stronger the economic growth [in Asia and Africa], the higher will their level of energy consumption be, and the better the energy markets will feel... For Russia, the key task is to remain the most efficient producers of what we make, which includes energy. We must have lower costs, more efficient production, and then the changes that will occur in the energy markets will affect us to a lesser extent."

The West is rapidly degrading, while the economies of Russia and the Global South are growing, Maksim Oreshkin says...according to President Vladimir Putin's top economic adviser, Maksim Oreshkin.In an interview with Expert magazine published on Tuesday, Oreshkin said theOreshkin pointed to theoutlined by the bloc'sThey includeOreshkin argued:He predicted:Oreshkin noted thatAccording to the presidential aide, the world's key economic players will be focusing their development strategies on growing markets in Asia and Africa in the coming years. Russia's development will take the same direction, he predicted, especially in the energy sphere.