"The vote bolsters efforts to alleviate this humanitarian crisis, to get life-saving assistance into Gaza and to get hostages out of Gaza, to push for the protection of innocent civilians and humanitarian workers, and to work towards a lasting peace. It is hard to overstate how urgent this is. This resolution speaks to the severity of this crisis, and it calls on us all to do more."

"the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities."

"for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered and expanded humanitarian access, and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities."

"This resolution is a step in the right direction" because of its important humanitarian provisions. It must be implemented and must be accompanied by massive pressure for an immediate cease-fire."

"an insufficient step" that "doesn't meet the requirements of the catastrophic state caused by the terrorist military machine in Gaza."

"It's a mistake to measure the effectiveness of the humanitarian operation in Gaza by the number of trucks. The real problem is that the way Israel is conducting this offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza. The four elements of an effective aid operation don't exist — security, staff that can work in safety, logistical capacity especially trucks, and the resumption of commercial activity in the territory."

"Gaza faces 'a humanitarian catastrophe' and warned that a total collapse of the humanitarian support system would lead to a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt."

"unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders - which stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority."