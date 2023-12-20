© Sputnik

Ukraine has been using "terrorist methods" with "direct support" from foreign intelligence agencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.Putin made the statement on Wednesday as he greeted the employees of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Federal Guard Service (FSO) and the Main Directorate for Special Programs as part of Security Agency Worker's Day.the president stressed in his address., he said.The members of the security agencies have acted "skillfully and efficiently" amid the "serious challenges" currently faced by the country, Putin said. However, counter-terrorism-efforts should be strengthened further "in all areas," he insisted.According to the president, special attention must be paid to boosting the protection of the Russian borders, especially in areas near the line of contact with Ukraine.Inside Russia, the focus of the security agencies should be on tackling extremism, corruption and cyberspace threats as well as ensuring that companies, including those involved in the defense sector, can "reliably operate," he said.In October, the Washington Post reported thatAccording to the paper, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and its military counterpart, the GUR,, the daughter of prominent Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin in August 2022.