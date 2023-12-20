Puppet Masters
Yemen resistance: Oh Palestine, We Have Come!
DD Geopolitics Substack
Wed, 20 Dec 2023 12:34 UTC
When the Palestinian people called for their allies to rise up and strike the fascists, no one else answered the call quite like Ansar Allah. The lionhearted Yemeni resistance stands defiant against the full might of the genocidal imperialist machine and fights back with all their might. Often called "Houthis" by the western media, this name is an intentional obfuscation designed to treat Ansar Allah as a simple ethnic militia rather than what it is, a popular front against American imperialism.
genocidal allies.
Their first major operation of this war was to sieze the Zionist "Galaxy Leader" cargo ship mere miles from the largest and best defended port in Saudi Arabia. Just a few days ago, the "primitive" Ansar Allah scored the first ever hit on a moving ship with ballistic missiles, a feat that not even the US military and it's $772 billion budget can match. In response, the US and it's NATO vassals scrambled to deploy more assets to the region. The situation is so desperate that the US even redeployed some of the assets earmarked for Taiwan to Yemen, leaving one of it's vassals unprotected to save another.
anti-Partisan operation named "Operation Prosperity Guardian" and is currently weighing it's options to strike back against the popular resistance. This news has done nothing to dissuade Ansar Allah. After staring down the barrel of an American gun for decades, the Yemeni resistance no longer fears the paper tiger and it's expensive toys. Yemeni forces still actively patrol their waters under the nose of the impotent US Navy. Decades of doing little else except bombing children and farmers has left the US Navy seriously lacking in what they would call "combat readiness."
crows about it's prowess at intercepting these drones, this only proves how little they have learned from their failure in Ukraine. The cost of one RIM-66 missile of the type used by the USS Carney is 2.1 million dollars and production is already years behind. The cost of one Ansar Allah drone is less than $2000 and they are so simple they can be made by hand in factories without electricity. This leaves the Navy with an impossible situation. Either shoot down every drone, wasting their expensive missiles on targets that will not stop coming, or let some of them through and suffer the losses of even more expensive ships.
Once again, the genius strategists of the NATO general staff fail at basic arithmetic and will pay the price for decades of allowing arms dealers to dictate arms acquisition policies. It is unlikely that they will realize that the Houthis can send more drones than they have missiles until it is too late, and their bloated, purposefully inefficient arms acquisition system cannot forego it's profit margins to solve this problem.
US, Saudi Arabia and it's NATO allies which has been going on for nearly a decade. The war on Yemen has killed a minimum of 377,000 innocent people to a backdrop of almost complete silence from the world.
A part of the reason why Ansar Allah forces focused on anti ship weapons is due to constant attacks from the US backed coalition on civilian fishing boats, as part of an intentional strategy to starve Yemen. This led to widespread famines, with Human Rights Watch estimating that 20 million Yemenis faced some form of famine or food insecurity in 2019. Over half of the 377,000 dead were from hunger rather than bullets and bombs. Of course, the people of Yemen suffered far more than just starvation from the US backed campaign.
Yemenis withstood over 25,000 airstrikes by the US backed coalition, destroying targets as diverse as schools, hospitals, mosques, food and bottling factories, power plants, water treatment plants and much more. The coalition blockaded all Yemeni ports and did not allow the delivery of humanitarian aid into the country, which further exacerbated already critical shortages in areas such as food, drinking water and medical supplies. On top of famine, these policies have also led to epidemic outbreaks of infectious diseases such as Cholera, measles, plague, COVID-19 and even the re-emergence of Polio.
It should be noted that all of 25,000 these airstrikes, without exception, were carried out by NATO made airplanes dropping NATO made bombs and targeted by NATO reconnaissance. They even got 24/7 access to American aerial tankers so the bombers could stay in the air longer to kill as many Yemenis as possible.
depleted uranium, white phosphorus, cluster bombs, landmines and more. All of this, down to the last shell, was provided by the United States of America. These are their favored weapons of genocide, capable of causing damage to their victims even decades after the fact. Iraq was exposed to so much depleted Uranium that the nation's rate of Leukemia skyrocketed by 2200%.
Today, two decades after America's illegal full scale invasion of Iraq shattered the country and killed over a million of it's people, which could not have happened without Biden's support, Fallujah still has a rate of Leukemia which is over 5 times higher than post-war Hiroshima. With their land seeded by American poison, the people of Yemen will inevitably suffer the same fate.
Joe Biden has been one of the most steadfast supporters of the genocide of Yemen. Even after most of his NATO allies had withdrawn their support of Saudi genocide, the Biden regime not only remained steadfast, but doubled down. In 2022, Biden utilized his veto to block a bipartisan bill which would have stopped further American military aid to Saudi Arabia before his hand was forced by Chinese brokered peace negotiations, once again showing us the savage truth of the "rules based international order."
Now that the vital American outpost in Occupied Palestine is threatened by the resistance, the rabid dog returns to Yemen once more, eager to feast on the blood of it's people.
remains steadfast in the face of renewed American aggression.
Their campaign is already bearing great fruit. AP Møller-Maersk, the second-largest shipping company in the world, has announced that all it's ships will be diverted from the Red Sea due to the presence of Ansar Allah forces. It is joined by other shipping companies such as Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and more. The oil giant BP has also paused all traffic in the Red Sea, further choking off the flow of vital supplies to the genocidal Zionist war machine. Traffic in Zionist ports is already down by 80% and the attacks have already caused hundreds of millions in damage to the Zionist economy at virtually no cost to Ansar Allah.
The situation is only going to get worse for the US and their Zionist bloodhounds. Resistance forces in Somalia have recently re-activated and started seizing ships again, emboldened by the impotent response of NATO forces. With it's forces already spread desperately thin and running low on ammunition thanks to the disastrous intervention in Ukraine, it is unlikely that the US will be able to rise to the occasion of a real war instead of just endless massacres of helpless civilians.
Soon, the Zionists and their masters will be facing an unfamiliar feeling as the hunger starts to set in. Their war machine operates off the assumption that it will always have infinite access to firepower and fuel, giving them the ability to bomb their adversaries at will and provide endless profits for their masters in the arms industry. Without their wunderwaffe to bail them out, the obese Goliath will be forced to fight on the terms of the resistance, a fight which is already going badly for Zionist forces.
We can only hope that the resistance continues to put pressure on the Yankee jackals and their hired thugs and continues the fight until complete victory and the total liberation of the Palestinian people
Comment: Though Yemen is the only one apparently standing up against Israel's genocide on Palestine, they have needless to say an ever growing support from people the world over as well as countries. It is noteworthy to see which countries did not sign up for the 'rules based' coalition. The big players in the region like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have not joined this coalition.
for a supposedly third world country, aren’t the Houthi educated, with common sense and buckets full of gumption. It pays having a society that works together in harmony with and for each other.
hence why Americans and the English are selling out the families and friends to live off the backs of there neighbours.