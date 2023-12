© Khaled Abdullah/Reuters



Yemen's Houthi rebels say they hit a Norwegian tanker in the Iran-aligned group's latest military operation amid Israel's war on Gaza.The Norwegian-owned-and-operated ship, Strinda, was struck on Monday nightOn Tuesday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted the ship because it was "loaded with oil" bound for Israel.The Strinda, an oil and chemical tanker, was on its way to Italy, according to ship-tracking data. The vessel is part of the fleet of Bergen-based shipping firm Mowinckels Rederi, according to its website.The company's chief executive Geir Belsnes confirmed the ship had been "hit by a missile" and caught fire."Fortunately,, who managed to extinguish the fire," Belsnes told Al Jazeera in an email. "Our focus has been, and remains, the safety and well-being of the seafarers onboard."He added thatThe United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said the attack happened around midnight local time (21:00 GMT) by "what is assessed to have been an Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM) launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen".The attack comes as threats on commercial shipping in the area amid Israel's war on Gaza escalate.CENTCOM said the USS Mason had responded to Strinda's mayday call and provided assistance.in self-defence., whose military continues to describe the ships as not having links to their country.The rebels still hold the vessel near the port city of Hodeidah. Separately, a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean.A tentative ceasefire between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen's exiled government has been holding after years of fighting that has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.