"Time for Us to wake up. The choice could not be more clear. If you want a Fascist Dictatorship, choose Trump. If you want to preserve American Democracy, choose President Biden."

— Hollywood pundit Rob Reiner on X

"Joe Biden," is only the most obviously weak device in the feckless and misbegotten regime installed via the blob'sThis sort of coup d'état, you understand, was well-rehearsed by our combined intel, 4-gen war, and propaganda units over prior decades in fractious foreign places like Kyrgyzstan (2005), Egypt (2011), and Ukraine (2014). So, it was only a matter of time before these geniuses turned their political black magic on the home front, against their own citizens. But wasn't it ol' Karl Marx himself who observed thatin a land of fake everything, of America's fake government attempting to rescue itself from the web of lies and subterfuge it so cleverly spun for itself to keep all its sundry rackets going.Does anybody over age seven, even in Beverly Hills, believe this whopper? I doubt it. But the absurd meme is repeated endlessly in the relic newspapers and floundering cable news channels, and for one reason: elite members in the party behind all this mischief — that is, the Democratic Party of Chaos — are desperate to avoid prosecution for things likeOne, of course, isthe once and increasingly probable future president, andthe outsider warrior personifying America's erstwhile interest in the eternal verities.going back to the coup preliminaries in the Obama White House, and including the Clintons, more than one US attorney general and their adjutants, a groaning raft of former and current high officials in and around the blob's vicious intel "community," and the public health rogues who engineered the Covid-19 fraud and vaccine crime.which look like a cartoon of thieves throwing stuff out of a hijacked furniture truck at the cars in pursuit behind them. There'sin Manhattan around the dead-on-arrival Stormy Daniels business. End-of-story, as Tony Soprano always liked to say.vowed to get Mr. Trump on something, anything, while electioneering, and delivered a bullshit case to Judge Arthur Engoron that is sure to get tossed on appeal — and will eventually get both Ms. James and the Judge disbarred (and possibly prosecuted) for their trouble. There's Fulton County (GA)against Trump, Guiliani, et al,. for complaining about the obviously janky ballot-counting activity there in 2020.And then, there areagainst the former president. The DC case brought under Special Counsel Jack Smith, claiming thatat the US Capitol on 1/6/21. This turkey was rehearsed in earlier House J-6 Committee hearings, so shabbily staged that(including witness deposition transcripts) as soon as the hearings wrapped. Mr. Trump's defense is probably immaterial in Judge Tanya Chutkan's DC courtroom. But one of the case's main predicates,If the court tosses it, Jack Smith's case goes out the window too. If not, and Mr. Trump is successfully railroaded by Judge Chutkin, you can be sure the appeal will be expedited to SCOTUS and die there. If there even is a trial before the election of 2024. In any case, Mr. Trump will still be on the ballot next November.That would be the Mar-a-Lago documents case. According to the reporter who styles himself as "Sundance" atnews site, the purpose of the August 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid was not to seek classified documents at issue in a dispute between the former president and the National Archives — as the public has been given to understand by the blob's news media.collected over many months by Mr. Trump's deputiesof DOJ, FBI, and other officials and private persons (including Hillary Clinton, the DNC, the DNC's law firm Perkins Coie,) who were implicated in the Russia collusion hoax, especially after the failure of Special Counsel John Durham to even depose many of these parties and persons.There were apparently many copies made of Mr. Trump's dossier, and distributed among anti-blobsters, but these were all heavily redacted — names were all blacked out.Is there any chance by now that the FBI hasn't disposed of 10,000 emails and documents that were in its possession pertaining to the Russia hoax and other crimes? Do you suppose that the unredacted Trump doissier was the only copy? I wouldn't. So far, Mr. Trump and his lawyers have not mentioned this. Why wouldn't they play this hand close to the chest? Will it be consequential in the long and tortured course of things? What do you think?