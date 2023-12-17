The French self-propelled howitzers CAESAR, transferred by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the French Ministry of Defense, are not suitable for combat operations. This was stated by the commander of one of the Ukrainian brigades, Yan Yatsychyn.The Ukrainian brigade commander gave, in which he criticized the French self-propelled gun Caesar because of its inability to conduct intensive combat operations. According to Yatsychin,, and in combat conditions it is very difficult to provide this. His brigade is armed with French howitzers, but they are rarely used.Your CAESAR self-propelled gun fires very quickly and with high accuracy. But, because it is too fragile and poorly adapted to the realities of war - said the brigade commander.According to the Ukrainian officer, due to the size of the Caesar self-propelled gun, Russian counter-battery weapons are quickly detected, after which they strike at it. In addition, the howitzerThis lady loves cleanliness. Its operators are like surgeons, always wearing gloves and galoshes, they are forced to sleep in them so as not to stain it - added the brigade commander.Note that; criticism has been going on almost from the very beginning of the Russian special operation. It is noted that the supplied systems, and not only artillery ones, are too complex and require constant maintenance.