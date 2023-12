© unknown



"Having been determined and provided [with] detailed justification to Congress that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended.



"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives. Israel will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense."

"...this expedited provision of lethal arms to Israel should cause some serious consideration of whether the secretary's repeated assertions that the US seeks to minimize civilian casualties in Israel's operation in Gaza are sincere."

"Israel's effort to eliminate Hamas was a "legitimate goal. When it comes to a cease-fire in this moment, with Hamas still alive, still intact, and again, with the stated intent of repeating October 7th again and again and again, that would simply perpetuate the problem."

"...the resolution's authors declined to condemn Hamas' October 7th attack that killed 1,200 people, including women, children and elderly. It failed to acknowledge that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism."

Israel is the Jewish state. If you criticize the Jewish state and/or Zionism you are therefore by definition an antisemite. Antisemitism is a "hate crime." If you advocate or argue for any Palestinian group like Hamas, which the US government has labeled "terrorist," you are providing "material assistance to terrorism" which is a crime for which you can be fined or imprisoned. Even if you merely criticize Jewish groups supporting Israel you are likewise an antisemite and have committed a "hate crime."

"If Putin takes Ukraine, he won't stop there. We'll have something that we don't seek and that we don't have today: American troops fighting Russian troops."

About the Author:

Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation (Federal ID Number #52-1739023) that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA 20134 and its email is inform@cnionline.org.

Washington's shameful behavior marks a new low for the Biden Administration...After a short pause to exchange hostages for prisoners, the Israelis re-launched their drive to exterminate the Gazans and steal what remains of their land and property.ably assisted by his ever-present sidekick State Department honcho Antony Blinken,by pushing the pedal to the metal on aiding the loveable Bibi Netanyahu while at the same timejust might be a tad too much.Of course, the suggestion was limited to demonstrating what a great humanitarian, who is up for reelection, now sits in the Oval Office and was not supported by any real consequences for Israel should it ignore the advice, which it did. Biden then demonstrated where his heart truly was by expediting through the State Department a new shipment of munitions, an apparent gesture that keeps on giving to help the war effort, with some reports suggesting thatThe decision to provide more weapons to Israel coincides with a recommendation whom he described as subhuman,which elicited no comment from the White House. The Administration explained the rush delivery of the tank cannon munitions circumventing established congressional review procedures by saying thatA State Department press release described the unusual procedure as:somewhat similar to Secretary of State Colin Powell's speech before the UN in 2003 affirming that Iraq's Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and was preparing to use them. AndJosh Paul, the former State Department official who resigned to protest the provision of American weapons for use against the people of Gaza, reacted to the news with So, what made the first week in December different than any other in which the White House looks the other way and gives Netanyahu whatever he wants while Israel kills and kills and kills? Well, there was also more going on than just the provision of thirteen thousand nine hundred eighty-one (13,981) 120mm M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose with Tracer (MPAT) tank cartridges, worth a paltry $106.5 million. There was alsowhere a motion came to a vote that would have demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to permit negotiations to end the genocide that Israel is pursuing to end the Palestinian problem forever. The motion had been endorsed earlier in the week, byGuterres warned that theEach day, UN officials on the ground in Gaza heroically struggled to feed, shelter, and protect the population from Israeli bombs and more than 100 UN staff have been killed, a higher death toll than for any other operation ever. The motion would have passed unanimously but for one little problem:who later thanked Biden. The final vote was 13 to 1 with Britain abstaining and not voting. Blinken defended the move on the Sunday talk shows, saying:The US deputy representative to the UN Robert Wood, clearly acting under orders from the White House and State Department, explained his veto vote, saying: Israeli Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan thanked the White House "for standing firmly by our side."Frustrated by the US veto in the Security Council, on December 12th theg for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel/Gaza conflict.The vote took place at anintroduced when the Security Council fails to act due to the veto of a permanent member, and there have been legal arguments made that such votes, like Security Council votes, can be construed as legally binding. Of course, that may be viewed as irrelevant, sincewhether of the "binding" variety or not, andIt was, reportedly, thewhich has started more wars against countries that did not actually threaten it than anyone else since the founding of the UN and, presumably, it could always use its veto to block such a motion against itself. The result is that the United Nations Security Council only exists to take action against countries that are not one of the permanent members of the Council or against Israel, which is protected by Washington.One would think that all of the above would constitute a far above average week from hell, but there's more, including yet another sustained attack on freedom of speech being mounted by politicians, the media and Jewish billionaires to block all and any criticism of Israel. The attacks started several months ago when students at a number of public and private universities began protesting over Israel's deliberate targeting of civilians, leading to a death toll that is almost certainly currently approaching or exceeding 20,000 when all the corpses are dug up from the rubble of bombed buildings. Some politically ambitious scumbags likeimmediately declared that pro-Palestinian student groups were "antisemites" and banned them from Florida state universities while also declaring that no Palestinian refugees should be admitted to the US because they too were "Jew haters."As the anti-Palestinian narrative took shape in political, media and Zionist circles, it adopted a familiar line, which goes something like this:and the end result is thatIn other words, freedom of speech in the United States only exists, insofar as it does, if you are not disparaging Israel or even its friends due to their demonstrable behavior.Some of those consequences were experienced recently byresponding to a congressional grilling that was set up by allegations that colleges are hotbeds of antisemitism and are responsible for major increases in incidents targeting Jews. There is a certain irony in the allegations sinceAnd there is not much real evidence that Jews are in any way increasingly "victims" in the United States or in Europe. The antisemitic incidents that are "surging" are frequently based on criticisms of what the Israelis are doing to the Palestinians and often consist of a Jewish college student being offended or annoyed by a poster or a speaker criticizing Israeli behavior. Instances of actual physical confrontation are few and far between and are immediately reported in the accommodating mainstream media to heighten the sense that Jews in America and even worldwide are threatened.In other words,The three university presidents, all of whom were women, representedand all three were highly respected in their respective professions prior to their presidencies. They did not anticipatewho was out to nail them and make the case that academia hates Jews and is encouraging antisemitism. Stefanik was backed up by Jewish oligarchs who have threatened to sharply cut donations to the respective universities that do not toe the line, doing what Jews are often accused of doing, i.e.Stefanik and company wereShe interpreted both expressions being calls for the destruction of Israel, which they are not."shaking off" in Arabic and is a call for liberating the Palestinian people and their land from the Israeli tyranny.is somewhat similar, a call for a Palestinian state with actual sovereignty and neither is an explicit call for killing Israelis or Jews.Stefanik curiously, though not surprisingly, did not mention the concurrent actual demands by senior Israeli government officials to displace or kill all Palestinians, something that they actually have the power to do and which might be regarded as a threat.The university presidents were pilloried by congress, the White House, the Israel Lobby and the media by refusing to label all criticisms of the Zionist project and Israeli behavior as unacceptable "free speech" and through their assertion that the meaning of political slogans often depends on the context. For something or someone to qualify as a source of harassment, which is forbidden at the colleges in question,on a university campus, even if it is critical of group behavior or even racist. That is as it should be.And if you thought that the week's nastiness ended there, you would be wrong. There was also someby a vote of 13 votes in favor and 84 votes against. Ironically, on the same day December 7th, Pearl Harbor Day, US bombers committed a war crime in killing 36 Syrian villagers in retaliation for a series of attacks on US bases. American soldiers are in Syria illegally basically to bring down the legitimate government of Bashar al-Assad, though they claim it is to confront ISIS terrorists. They are also sitting on Syria's oil producing region and stealing the oil. Both Syria and neighboring Iraq would like to see the "Yankees go home" but the Pentagon alleges that the attacks on the bases have been carried out by groups affiliated with Iran, Washington and Israel's prime enemy in the region, soMeanwhile,arguing that they are being used by the Iranian military and Revolutionary Guards.During the week the Congress also passed a motion which partly explains why US foreign policy in the Middle East region is so incoherent.drawing the support of all but one Republican. Ninety-two Democrats voted "present" — not taking a position for or against the measure — while 95 supported it,In fact, many religious Jews reject the idea of a Jewish state and many secular Jews are currently active and even prominent in the humanitarian protests against Israel's massacre of the Gazans.Finally, the week also sawBiden warned explicitly and almost certainly incorrectly:Austin doubled down on the warning, telling members of Congress thatBiden and Austin's delusion centers on a presumption that Russia's Vladimir Putin will move to reconstruct the Soviet Union by taking the Baltic states, which are NATO allies, after he gobbles up Ukraine. It isand Russia does not even have the desire or ability to take all of Ukraine, let alone recreate the USSR, which its leadership clearly recognizes.There probably is still more from that action packed week if I dig a bit deeper, but I am sure that readers get the point.quite the contrary. But this has been the pattern for a whole series of US administrations that have unfortunately done their best to destroy the United States as it once was along the lines of George W. Bush's pledge to be the new sheriff in town ready and willing to engage in warfare against the whole world. Who will rid us of these monsters or are they too deeply entrenched in the system to be removed?