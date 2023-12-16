Puppet Masters
Neil Oliver: 'Democracy is dead!
YouTube
Thu, 14 Dec 2023 16:02 UTC
Reader Comments
permeated with Luciferian characters and elements.
Protocol 10- "But you yourselves perfectly well know that to produce the possibility of the expression of such wishes by all the nations it is indispensable to trouble in all countries the people's relations with their governments so as to utterly exhaust humanity with dissension, hatred, struggle, envy and even by the use of torture, by starvation, BY THE INOCULATION OF DISEASES, by want, so that the GOYIM see no other issue than to take refuge in our complete sovereignty in money and in all else."
I think Trump and Brexit were “allowed to happen”One fake election and nineteen+ legal actions later, I can't agree with you there.
Here a few quotes from Mencken, I subscribe to all of them :
Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance.
Democracy, too, is a religion. It is the worship of jackals by jackasses.
Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.
Every election is a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods.
As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.
Democracy is the art and science of running the circus from the monkey cage.Pick you favourite ...
Yes 2024 looks like a very bumpy ride. I see a wounded Tyranosaurus Rex flailing about doing things that brings the whole forest down with it.