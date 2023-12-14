© Reuters



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that neither Israel nor its Western allies want Palestinians to establish an independent state in the occupied territories of Gaza and the West Bank on Wednesday.Lavrov told the upper house of the Russian parliament.The top Russian diplomatPalestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state in the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the UN.At the same time, Lavrov said that Russia will never support agreements that threaten Israel's security and neglect the interests of the Palestinian state.we are also convinced that this security can be ensured only in accordance with the UN decisions, which ... require that next to this state, also in security, in good neighborliness with each other and with all adjacent countries,Lavrov said.He emphasized that Moscow believes an international conference on the Middle East settlement is necessary. According to him, the United States and its closest allies will not be able to create "a sustainable, viable concept for the creation of a Palestinian state."with obligatory participation of all five permanent members of the UN Security Council, representatives of the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and representatives of the Cooperation Council of Arab States (Persian) Bay," the minister told reporters at the Federation Council.Lavrov noted that the UN should play a leading role in convening such an event, adding: "I expect that the UN Secretary General is quite capable of taking such an initiative."