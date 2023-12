© Evan Vucci/AP Photo.jpg



"It is the obligation of every US president to ensure that America's alliances serve to protect the American people, and do not recklessly endanger American blood and treasure. My highest priority would be the defense of our own country, our own borders, our own values, and our own people."

Bloc governments have reportedly dispatched envoys to the US to figure out the former president's stance on NATO...EU diplomats and think tank officials have been contacting former US President Donald Trump's associates to figure out whether he would pull the US out of NATO if he returns to the White House, the New York Times reported on Friday.With less than a year to go until the 2024 US presidential elections, Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee and is leading President Joe Biden in most polls.and that panic has reportedly spread to the EU.the New York Times reported , citing anonymous sources. These officials includedwho the newspaper said "reached out directly to Mr. Trump and sought to persuade him of his country's value to NATO as a new member."Other countries are expected to try and win Trump's support with "flattery and transactional tributes," the Times stated, citing interviews with current and former diplomats.However, he spent his presidency railing against the bloc's European members, accusing them of freeloading off the US' massive military presence on the continent while failing to meet NATO's target of spending 2% of GDP on defense. Trump used NATO's annual summits to berate European leaders into boosting their military spending, and according to former National Security Advisor John Bolton, was ready to announce the US' withdrawal from the alliance in 2018.Trump's final national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, told the Times that the former president's NATO-related gripes should be viewed as a negotiating tactic, aimed at pressing European members into committing more money to the bloc.In a statement to the Times, Trump wrote:While Trump carried out military strikes on Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, he attempted to withdraw American troops from all three countries, and was the only US president in modern history not to engage in a new foreign war.However,If Trump were to pull military support for Ukraine, Esper claimed, "the whole effort to support Ukraine in its war with Russia would eventually crumble," as would the alliance itself if Trump then began pulling troops from Europe.hinting that