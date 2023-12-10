© Sputnik / Valeriy Sharifulin



When is the election set to be held?

For how long Putin has been in power?

Constitutional changes

Who are the candidates?

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he plans to seek another term in office in the upcoming March 2024 presidential election.Putin announced the bid during a meeting with servicemen, at which he awarded Hero of Russia medals to those who had distinguished themselves during the military operation in Ukraine.The 2024 presidential election will be held over a three-day period from March 15-17, Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) announced. This will be the first time a presidential election is held over multiple days. However, the multi-day format has been used in other elections in Russia after it was first introduced during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.Vladimir Putin was elected Russia's president in the year 2000 and served two four-year terms until 2008. Although presidential terms in the country were technically unlimited at the time, an individual could only serve two consecutive terms.Putin subsequently became prime minister under Dmitry Medvedev, who was Russia's president between 2008 and 2012. During Medvedev's tenure, the presidential term was extended to six years.Putin has remained Russia's president since 2012 and is currently serving his second six-year term after being reelected in 2018.The Russian presidency was overhauled during a major constitutional reform launched back in 2020. Under the new rules, the provision about two consecutive terms for one person was abolished and a hard cap of two six-year terms in total was introduced.Several public figures and politicians have already announced their intent to run for the presidency next year. Independent candidates must collect at least 300,000 signatures from their backers to file a bid, while those nominated by registered parties must gather at least 100,000. Candidates nominated by parties represented in the country's parliament are exempt from the signature-gathering requirement.The list of hopefuls includes several liberal figures, namely Ekaterina Duntsova, a journalist and former local MP from Rzhev; long-time opposition figure Boris Nadezhdin, a former MP and now a regional legislator backed by the centrist-right party Civic Initiative; as well as Sergey Lipatov, a lawyer and activist.Igor Girkin (also known as Igor Strelkov), a former field commander who briefly served as the defense minister in the Donetsk People's Republic early in the conflict in then-Ukrainian Donbass, has also announced his intention to run.Anatoly Rabinovich, a less-well-known politician and public advocate, has also announced his intent to run for the presidency, suggesting his bid would become a "test of tolerance" for Russians. Although he expressed confidence that Putin would win the election, he stated that should a candidate in their 40s garner some 20%, it would be a major win for the country's opposition. However, this is only possible if the opposition manages to field a single candidate, he warned last month.