In the wake of the most drastic sanctions ever placed on a nation, Russia's economy is a modern miracle. However, in the Western press, Vladimir Putin's administration is on borrowed time economically and in every other facet of progress. However, the reality is that Russia's economy is growing three times faster than that of the Eurozone.Ursula von der Leyen and her colleagues in the EU shot off both feet when the bloc followed Washington's lead. This, and other boneheaded measures, reveal to all the world that European leadership are nothing more than modern satraps to the American empire. They may as well be viceroys or chieftains of the Achaemenid Empire, doing what they are told or else.According to some Western analysts, Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 1.5 percent in 2024. By comparison, expectations for the Eurozone economy's growth next year are a mere 0.5 percent. This is by analysis from Russia's enemy, if we can finally use this term. Like the previous year, these estimates do not match what's happening in Russia. Recently, Vladimir Putin said that Russia's economic growth was set to exceed 3% this year, slightly better than previous official forecasts. And there's no reason to underestimate the "miracle" Putin's administration has managed to pull out of the hat.Looking at the EU's most powerful economy, this miraculous Russian trend seems almost unbelievable. With economic activity in Germany expected to decline by 0.3% in 2023 and Luxembourg's growth for 2023 coming in at half what it was in 2022,To make this reality sting more for Ursula von der Leyen and her benefactors,Western experts predict that real GDP will grow by 2.4 percent (1.6% - according to OECD) in the United States in 2023 and then fall to 0.8 percent in 2024.As we know, Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022 after Kyiv's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, the clear buildup of a NATO contingent there, and the continual killing of Russian speakers in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions. America and the Europeans are practising a massively expensive proxy war on Russia, and none of the West's economic shifts has stated the looming depression set to hit Western nations.Meanwhile, Russian firms successfully reoriented most of the trade to the BRICS partners, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, as well as to Turkey and Kazakhstan. And since the last BRICS conference, dozens of nations have shown interest in joining this bloc. Relations between Russia, China, India, Iran, North Korea, and many Latin American and African nations reveal a multipolar world unfolding and one that encircles the United States. With all Washington's talk of encircling and containing Russia and the other nations I mentioned, isn't it a cruel irony that it is my country being reined in, ringed in, and potentially left out in the cold if something does not change? The Ukraine conflict is lost, and Russia more or less just sat still until Zelensky's human and armaments resources dried up. Now Israel is in a conflict where things are going horribly for the Zionists. The Syrian regime change backfired. Egypt is now being leveraged more heavily from the East than from the West. Despite all the fancy footwork Biden's team has done, Turkey is emerging as a major power. And the story goes on and on and on.As an American, it's sad to see what our leaders have done to my country.Such cities have the highest crime rates and are deemed almost unlivable by real estate forecasters. Meanwhile, Biden and his colleagues on The Hill funnel hundreds of billions for far-off proxy wars and to leverage third-order nations for their resources to feed our wealthy class.Is Russia writing on the wall the fate of a dying Western hegemony? Some of us can hear Putin's chalk screeching across the blackboard. Russia is conducting a class on "how to" succeed no matter what.