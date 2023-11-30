© Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency/Lev Radin



"I think today everyone can see - though they may not admit it - that this plan has failed. The goals and hopes of the Ukrainian counteroffensive have been dashed because there has been no major change on the battlefield and no breakthrough since its beginning. This has been recognized by many people here. Quietly, cautiously, but still recognized."

"Ukraine was cynically chosen as a battering ram, and assigned the role of merely expendable material."

given the poor results from its support for Kiev...Several foreign ministers at this week's NATO meeting in Brussels have admitted that the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed to deliver any breakthrough or progress, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. He saidSzijjarto told journalists at a press conference during a break at the meeting on Tuesday:At the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the bloc'sResponding to a question from a journalist,He noted thatsince the beginning of its armed conflict with Russia in February 2022.However,said earlier this month thatremarking that "despite the supply of new kinds of NATO weapons, the Kiev regime is losing."Moscow insists that the delivery of Western-manufactured arms to Kiev makes the US and NATO countries de facto direct participants in the conflict, effectively waging a proxy war against Russia.At October's Xiangshan Security Forum in China, Shoigu called the conflict a "hybrid war" waged on Moscow with the goal of its strategic defeat. He added thatKiev's forces have sustained more than 90,000 casualties during the counteroffensive as of late October, according to Moscow's Defense Ministry. Last Tuesday,