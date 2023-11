© AP / Mikhail Klimentyev



Schools and universities in the West have abandoned the liberal arts in favor of gender studies and other "pseudosciences," Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked in a speech on Tuesday.Putin told a gathering of the World Russian People's Council in Sochi.," he continued. "."The phenomenon highlighted by Putin has also been extensively condemned by Western conservatives,Explaining that education influences culture, Putin recommended that instead of following these Western trends,"I am convinced that the country's sovereignty and the strengthening of its role in the world are impossible without the flourishing of its original culture," he declared.As "woke" ideology proliferated on American college campuses in recent years, the quality of students being admitted to these institutions has appeared to decline. Last month,. Several months earlier, a study by Northwestern University and the University of Oregon found that, for the first time in nearly 100 years, the average IQ scores of college-aged Americans were declining. The scientists behind the study attributed the dip to "a change of quality or content of education."