Ukraine and its Western backers have already lost the conflict with Russia,claimed on Friday. The retired US Army colonel and decorated veteranMacgregor's comments came at a time of depleting Pentagon funds available for Ukraine, afterwhich only included funding for domestic government agencies.In a post on X (formerly Twitter),"The war in Ukraine is lost," he concluded, calling on the "fools" to "Make Peace."On Tuesday, ABC News, citing an anonymous Ukrainian official, reported that deliveries of US-made artillery rounds to Kiev had decreased by "more than 30%" as Washington tries to perform a balancing act between supporting Israel and Ukraine.The network's source revealed that the shortages were especially noticeable in the supply of NATO-standard 155mm artillery shells. The unnamed official told reporters thatAccording to the Ukrainian staffer, if the current trend continues, Kiev's forces could end up losing some of their positions on the battlefield.Earlier this month, the Pentagon's deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh revealed thatThe Defense Department was having to "meter out our support for Ukraine," which has resulted in aid packages "getting smaller," the official noted.The US has spent somesince fighting broke out between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, the US State Department estimated earlier this month.while merely prolonging the bloodshed and increasing the risk of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. Several top Russian officials have also repeatedly accused the US of waging a proxy war "to the last Ukrainian."