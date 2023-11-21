rumble ceo dds attack musk free speech
Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski
Video streaming site Rumble came under a DDOS attack on Monday. This after pledging to "go thermonuclear as well" along with Elon Musk following a Media Matters hit piece on X.

"UPDATE: We are currently experiencing a major DDOS attack. Our engineers are investigating and we will report back here with updates," Rumble said. A DDoS attack is "a cybercrime where the attacker floods a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing connected online services and sites." It disables the site that is attacked.


"When I said the cavalry is coming, I was not joking. In the coming days, we are going thermonuclear as well. Everyone is about to witness the greatest pushback against the censorship regime. The people's support for all organizations in this mission is critical," Pavlovski said.

Rumble is dedicated to free speech, as is X.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has rejected attempts by activists, government officials, and censors to censor accounts on the platform. As for many free speech absolutists, the idea behind Rumble is that the answer to speech you don't like is simply more speech.

At 2:54, Rumble posted to X that services had been restored, with the post including a map where a large portion of the attacks came from.

"The world doesn't like freedom of expression, but we will hold the line for as long as we need to."