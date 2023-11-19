© Omar Havana/Getty Images



"For sure, Austria will be obstructive [to Ukraine's integration], but it will hide behind Hungary. Despite its new rhetoric, France doesn't really want Ukraine in the EU and Germany is playing a cynical game."

"There needs to be a level playing field because the European community must also take itself seriously through the membership frameworks it sets for itself."

Austria and Hungary are among the bloc's members expected to impede Kiev's European integration...Several EU member states are likely to resist the proposed accession of Ukraine to the union, media outlet EUObserver has reported, citing an unnamed diplomat.after the European Commission recommended this month that integration discussions should begin. But while the European Council is expected to back the plan,EUObserver said in a report on Thursday.The publication, citing comment from the anonymous EU diplomat, said:Speaking in September, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer rejected suggestions that Ukraine's potential accession to the EU could be fast-tracked, saying:Hungary, though, is considered to be the main obstacle to Kiev's European ambitions.said this month thatbut denied claims that Budapest's objections are tied to a protest against the bloc withholding funds over alleged law and human rights breaches.also said last year thatbut has more recently called for "boldness" in pursuing enlargement of the bloc.EUObserver's source continued.:Earlier in November,underscored Berlin's stance of seeking to admit Ukraine to the EU, but admitted thatBaerbock also said at an EU expansion conference in Berlin this month thatas a "consequence of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."EU leaders will decide at the summit in Brussels on December 14 and 15 whether Ukraine should be allowed to hold formal membership talks.