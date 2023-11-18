Four weeks ago Biden staggered out to speak with the press on Air Force One, when he grabbed his face, looked at the floor, and then spat a word-salad of gibberish about mass shootings in between long, geriatric pauses.
Despite finally getting the president to stop sniffing children on camera, his handlers, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House spox John Kirby, shot each other 'we're seriously screwed, he's meeting with Xi in 4 weeks' looks.
Fast forward to Wednesday's geopolitically delicate meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who he accidentally called a dictator during a post-meeting press conference.
"After today, would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?" a reporter asked Biden.
"Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," Biden replied.
To which Blinken could be seen internally screaming in his chair...
After which Biden's handlers start aggressively herding the press out of the room.
Blinken was visibly agitated during the Biden-Xi meeting.
The "dictator" incident resulted in a furious response from China, who called Biden's comment "extremely wrong."
As comic and ZH inaugural debate participant Dave Smith sums up best:
