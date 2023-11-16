Biden previously issued repeated denials of ever discussing business with his son, but mounting evidence shows he met and spoke with Hunter's foreign business partners numerous times, and also corresponded with Hunter via pseudonyms. The Biden White House has refused to explain why Joe used non-government emails to clue Hunter Biden in on official vice president business.
One email alias of Biden's that hasn't received much attention is his "champ4" burner address. The correspondence associated with champ4@att.blackberry.net that was discovered on Hunter's laptop shows the then-vice president updating his son on activity at the Obama White House, and at one point, Joe appears to rely on Hunter's direction to make a public appearance and promote one of his VP policy topics.
A March 15 email shows Hunter, using his Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm email, urging "Dad" to show up and show out at the women's college basketball tournament.
"You and Mom should" the subject line begins. The email's body copy suggests "Go to NCAA Final Four WOMEN'S Championship in San Antonio- with Maisy."
Hunter claimed the outing would "be great press" and give Biden a chance to tout some of the Obama administration's recent agenda items including "Title 8 etc."
"Good idea let's talk," the patriarch replied. Sure enough, Joe and Jill Biden attended the game on April 6.
detailed part of his day in the Obama White House with "Finn," presumably Hunter's daughter Finnegan.
"She has had one hell of a run. Rode in Pres limo with POTUS Am b Roney. Met at Cap steps by Speaker introduced referenced and complimeted by all speakers including the Irish PM in front of House and Senate leadership She did not 'bat an eye,'" the correspondence states.
The note is signed "Love Dad" and affixed with an automated message specifying "Sent via BlackBerry by AT&T."
"buddha babe" in an email announcing the birth of Jill Biden's press secretary Courtney O'Donnell's baby boy "Maximus," also at his "champ4" account.
"bounced back."
"Can you send his email pls," Owens asked Hunter.
"Thanks. You here this weekend?" she followed up after he responded.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz discussed the "champ4" alias on the Nov. 3 episode of his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz."
"Joe Biden appears to have been using four, five, six emails all at the same time," Cruz explained. "And all of them, on the face of it, are designed to conceal what he was communicating and what he was saying."
Outside of Cruz's analysis, however, a cursory search shows the "champ4" burner account has received little to no attention.
The National Archives and Records Administration quietly confirmed in response to a FOIA in early November that it found "approximately 1,522 email messages" that matched suspected Biden email addresses "67stingray@gmx.com," "auks@att.blackberry.net," and "champ4@att.blackberry.net" which were used during Biden's vice presidency.
It is unknown, however, exactly what content was discussed in the remainder of those communications.
Earlier this year in August, NARA identified approximately 5,400 communication records containing more Joe pseudonyms. He used these aliases to send or receive more than 82,000 pages of private emails, including several with Hunter, during his tenure as VP.
Joe's burner accounts are subject to scrutiny because evidence suggests he used pseudonymous email addresses to cover up his tens of thousands of communications with his son and partners in the family's foreign influence-peddling schemes. The then-VP's "Robert L. Peters" nickname was used in an email conversation that shared confidential information about Joe's talks with Ukrainian government officials with Hunter.
"Joe Biden has stated there was 'an absolute wall' between his family's foreign business schemes and his duties as vice president, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family's influence peddling," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer warned in August.
In addition to the House Oversight Committee's commitment to following up on Joe's pseudonyms, watchdogs like America First Legal announced they are dedicated to exposing "Joe Biden's Shadow Email Accounts" by filing FOIAs and lawsuits to obtain information about the Biden family business. These FOIAs and legal actions can be amended to include the "champ4" email address.
