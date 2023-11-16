© Aris Messinis/AFP



"We are leveraging several avenues — from internal stocks to US industry channels - to ensure Israel has the means to defend itself. This security assistance continues to arrive on a near-daily basis."

Among the items being provided by Washington are missiles for Apache helicopters and 155mm artillery shells, the media outlet claims...The US Department of Defense has allegedly ramped up weapons deliveries to Israel without making any public announcements of the move, Bloomberg has reported. The media outlet claimed that deliveries of artillery shells, which supposedly feature prominently on Israel's wish list, continue despite protests by dozens of relief organizations.The US has for decades been Israel's closest ally and a major weapons supplier. Following Hamas' surprise attack on the country on October 7, Washington quickly came to Israel's rescue, providing it with Iron Dome air defense missiles and smart bombs.Citing an internal Defense Department list dated late October, Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that theWhen asked for comment, the Defense Department said in a statement:The reported deliveries have apparently continued despite the Biden administration publicly calling on Israel to exercise restraint and to avoid civilian casualties during its ongoing operation against Hamas in Gaza.On Monday,On Tuesday, thewhich aims to secure funding for US government agencies through mid-January and early February.The Biden administration originally asked Congress last month to approve a massive $106 billion assistance package for Ukraine and Israel. However, Republicans opposed the plan, leading to a political deadlock.