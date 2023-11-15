© Choochart choochaikupt

Forbidden petroleum products have continued to flow to the US military through a Greek refinery, the outlet says..., a Washington Post investigation revealed on Tuesday.Petroleum products made from Russian oil have continued to flow via a key Pentagon fuel supplier, theThe vital fuel is sent from Russian Black Sea ports through an oil storage facility in Türkiye, the outlet said, citing ship-tracking data.The route reportedly helped disguise the Russian origin of the oil products, as they "changed hands multiple times before they reached Greece."Ship-tracking records and trade data revealed that since the EU and G7 sanctions on Russian petroleum products took effect this past February,"I don't see any other possible conclusion than Russian fuel is going to Motor Oil Hellas," said Robert Auers, a refined fuels market analyst at the research firm RBN Energy, who confirmed WaPo's findings.At least five shipments from Russia to the Dortyol terminal this year were initially sent byaccording to the outlet. After being loaded onto tankers,trading data showed.when it arrives in Greece, where it is being refined and mixed into a supply purchased by the US military."The precise amount of Russian-origin fuel oil in the products the Pentagon purchases could not be determined. Those products are refined using multiple ingredients that cannot all be tracked through production," the Washington Post noted.Since the US embargo on Russian oil took effect in early March 2022,the outlet said, citing federal contracting data.since the ban on Russian oil products was imposed in February, ship tracking records show.