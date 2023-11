© USAF



"Yes, very much so. And I think that's something we have to pay attention to. That's why when we talk about time — the faster you can get to a point where you stop the hostilities, you have less strife for the civilian population that turns into someone who now wants to be the next member of Hamas."

One senior US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details, said the operations so far have not come close to destroying Hamas's senior and middle leadership ranks.

has expressed concern that Israel's killing of Palestinian civilians will help Hamas recruit more militants and cautioned against a long war in Gaza Brown, who replaced Gen. Mark Milley as the top US military officer last month, saidHe also claimeddespite the massive child casualty rate.Israel has been relentlessly bombing Gaza since October 7 and launched a ground invasion of the north on October 27, but a US official told The New York Times recently that the campaign has not come close to destroying Hamas.The Times report, published on November 4, reads:despite a growing number of global leaders and institutions condemning what's widely seen as collective punishment.