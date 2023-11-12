© The Epoch Times/YouTube



A note from Jon Haidt

Voices of Gen Z, #3: Freya India

© Molly-Mae Hague



which you've come to despise.

© TikTok @tarahelizabeth_/ @amethylle / @queentaytarot

With pre-teens making mental illness the core of their identity.

Parents of Gen Alpha must take this seriously.

Postscript from Jon Haidt

: