© Christopher Furlong



"Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day, with an announcement to be made three hours beforehand. We've been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause (and) that this process is starting today."

"There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon."

Israel has, however, agreed to daily "four-hour pauses" in fighting, the White House says...Biden told reporters outside the White House on Thursday when asked about the chances of a firm cessation in hostilities.Speaking to reporters separately later in the day as he was boarding Air Force One, the president revealed he had been pushing for a "pause" in fighting "for a lot more than three days."The US, however, has not managed to secure any significant pause from Israel, which is reportedly determined to continue its war on Hamas until the militant group is completely destroyed.National Security Council spokesman John Kirby revealed during a press conference, hailing this development as "significant steps forward."Kirby told reporters on Thursday:Israel has repeatedly rejected the prospect of reaching any sort of ceasefire with Hamas while the group continues to hold hostages it took during its initial attack in the south of the country on October 7.At the Ramon air force base over the weekend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced:According to The Guardian,The original deal involved freeing children, women, the elderly, and sick people, the newspaper wrote, citing sources familiar with the matter.