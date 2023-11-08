The stark assessment of the president's reelection bid comes after a New York Times/Siena College survey showed Biden polling behind former President Donald Trump in key battleground states such as Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
Dick Morris, a former adviser to Democratic former President Bill Clinton, told The Post on Tuesday there is "no path forward" for Biden at this point.
Morris suggested that the Democratic National Committee may see the writing on the wall and refuse to give Biden delegates, opening the door to other Democrats such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Comment: Newsom would seem to be the top pick. He's already been bundled off to China to test the international waters. Plus he's the least dismal of a dismal lot. Seriously, Pete Buttigieg??? The U.S. has already had a gay president. No landmark there.
California's Newsom has surprise meeting in Beijing with China's Xi , gets torched for climate 'fearmongering'
Henry Olsen, a veteran political analyst and senior fellow with the Ethics and Public Policy Center, said it may be in the interest of the Democratic Party for Biden to drop out — although only if there is a reliable alternative who is "center left" like Biden, "has no connection to the administration" and is "25 is 30 years younger."
Biden is no longer the Democratic Party's "best bet," Olsen acknowledged.
But "if Biden dropping out creates an open primary that leads to somebody to Biden's left emerging, then Biden would perhaps do better," the pundit added.
The polls show "a serious warning sign that the president is in deep political trouble," noted Douglas Schoen, a veteran political strategist and former Clinton adviser.
Trump is a "flawed candidate" thanks to his legal trials, Schoen said. "But the polls show that voters want "any alternative" to Biden they can get." Still, "the Democrats don't really have an obvious frontrunner" to replace him with."
Biden has "historically low job approval ratings, and the polling nationally has been showing a 4 to 5 point swing from 2020 to today, so we shouldn't be surprised that he's bleeding in these states that he won by less than a percent," added Olsen, a Washington Post columnist. "If Biden can turn around his job approval ratings, he could start to rise in the polls."
Democrats have been showing concerns for Biden across the board for awhile, but the new polling numbers brought forth the fresh wave of criticism.
Democratic strategist David Axelrod — who is credited with spearheading former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign — bluntly suggested Biden get out of the race because of the likelihood of a Trump win if he stays in.
"What [Biden] needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?" Axelrod posted on X over the weekend, noting that there is a "risk" in Biden dropping now but that "the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore."
Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union that he has been "concerned" before and after the latest swing state data came out.
"These presidential races over the last couple of terms have been very tight," the senator said.
"No one is going to have a runaway election here. It's going to take a lot of hard work, concentration, resources."
Polls show that a majority of voters place the economy as their No. 1 concern for the upcoming election.
Biden's economic performance has had underwater approval ratings, coming in at as low as 30% in July during record-high inflation.
Overall, Trump is averaging a .9-point lead over Biden nationally, according to the latest RealClearPolitics data.
Voters are showing they think "Biden is too old," Republican strategist Frank Luntz said. "They don't believe he has the wherewithal now, and they certainly don't believe it for five years from now."
The New York Times/Siena College poll showed 71% of voters are worried about Biden's age, with 54% of his supporters voicing concern. For Trump, who is three years younger than Biden, only 39% of voters thought he was too old for the job.
"One would hope that Biden himself would realize that the public is turning against him" and he should drop out of the race himself, Luntz said, noting that the DNC wouldn't want "to throw their incumbent out," as history shows a shun from the national party leads to an opponent's victory.
Biden is also hemorrhaging his support margin among minority voters, with Trump coming within single digits of the president among Latinos in swing states.
Trump is also polling at 22% support from black voters in what the New York Times called "unseen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times."
Among Arab-American voters, Biden polled at a dismal 17.4% after supporting Israel in the war against the Palestinian terror group Hamas, according to a poll by John Zogby Strategies, commissioned by the Arab American Institute.
The underwater number among Arab-Americans presents a "bad omen" for Biden's reelection campaign, especially in Michigan, a swing state that has a high percentage of Arab-American voters, Democratic pollster Zogby told The Post.
Arab-American voters have historically been split about 50/50 between Democrat and Republican, but Biden's position on the Israel-Hamas war and his low economic approval has drastically altered things, Zogby said, noting that while the election is "far away," Dem presidential hopeful and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips could "embarrass" Biden in the New Hampshire primary.
Black voters, who are showing record support for Trump, are concerned about the economy and inflation, especially gas prices, said John McLaughlin, GOP strategist consultant and pollster.
Nearly 50% of African-American voters and 63% of Hispanic voters said they thought the country was heading in the "wrong direction" under Biden, according to an October McLaughlin & Associates poll.
But getting someone else to replace Biden would be a tall order, given that Vice President Kamala Harris fares worse in head-to-head theoretical matchups against Trump, McLaughlin added.