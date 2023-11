© JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP



Türkiye has told the US that its stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict has both tarnished its reputation and put the entire world community in a tough spot, Hurriyet reported on Tuesday.According to the Turkish daily, Ankara conveyed that message during a meeting between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, which concerned the current crisis in the Middle East.Israel maintains that it has no intention of harming the civilian population in the Palestinian enclave, stressing that its main objective is to defeat Hamas, which launched a surprise attack on the country on October 7.Following the meeting, the two sides did not issue a joint statement or hold a joint press conference. Speaking to reporters, however, Blinken said that he had a very "productive" conversation with Fidan, including about the need to "significantly expand humanitarian assistance" to Gaza and avoid escalating the conflict.His remarks came after US President Joe Biden called for a humanitarian "pause" in hostilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later signaled that his government was open to "little pauses" in the fighting.After Hamas attacked Israel last month, the latter responded with air and missile strikes on Gaza while announcing a "complete siege" of the enclave. To date, the fighting has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 Palestinians, and more than 1,400 Israelis.