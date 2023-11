© Getty Images



US under pressure amid Israeli dismissals

With almost 10,000 Palestinians dead in Gaza, the US has come under some pressure to curtail what many see as Israel's wanton massacre of civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave.US officials said they have outlined several steps for Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza - including using smaller bombs, according to a New York Times report published Saturday.Though Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke on his recent trip to Israel and Jordan of the "concrete steps" the US proposed for Israel to "minimise civilian deaths" in Gaza,since relentless Israeli bombardment began on 7 October.However, US officials, speaking to the New York Times under the condition of anonymity, said the measures proposed by the US to reduce civilian deaths includeon "Hamas command and control networks"to collapse the tunnel network, and employing their ground forces toIn the first two weeks of the war,a senior US military official told NYT.a dense area just north of Gaza City, according to experts and an analysis conducted by the New York Times of satellite images, photos and videos. At least 50 people were killed in that strike.The US has said that these types of bombs are not suitable for airstrikes in a densely populated area like Gaza, due to the likelihood of their use leading to mass casualtieswhile advising Tel Aviv to use similar tactics to those the US employed during its occupation of Iraq.This comes as theparticularly from its Arab and Muslim allies, as it refuses to support an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.In a meeting in Jordan on Saturday , theto avoid further death and even more catastrophic humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.Though this has forced the Biden administration to be more vocal in saying that Israel has to do more to protect civilians, theclaiming it would only benefit Hamas. The US has instead called for "humanitarian pauses".But with Israel refusing to even support the US position on these pauses, it might not be a surprise that it also opposes the US proposals for minimising civilian casualties.Israel has reportedly dismissed Washington's proposals for it to model its tactics on the US occupation of Iraq,and claiming that Gaza City's highly dense urban environment poses a bigger challenge than any faced by US forces in Iraq.