Question number one is, are we hearing an official statement that Israel has nuclear weapons?Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, asked in a live TV interview after the comments by Israeli Heritage Minister, Amichai Eliyahu, to local media on Sunday.
Where are the international organisations? Where is the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)? Where are the inspectors?Zakharova added.
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had distanced himself from the statement and, according to media reports, suspended Eliyahu from Cabinet meetings until further notice.
Such statements give insight into why Israel has opposed the creation of a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East, accusing the US of supporting and contributing to Israel's acquisition of nuclear weapons.
"If this program exists and existed, where were the tests carried out, at what test sites? Obviously, apparently not in the region, then where? And isn't the US behind all this?" she said.
The spokeswoman also touched on statements made by Israeli officials regarding Russia, saying these were "unacceptable," adding that Israel's ambassador in Moscow had been informed of the issue.
Comment: Well, there's Israel's nuclear "strategic ambiguity" shot to hell.
Netanyahu admin suspends minister who suggested dropping nuclear bomb on Gaza