A recent poll shows democracy isn't cutting it for a lot of US citizens anymore...A new poll shows thatas trust in the government hits new lows.On September 17, 1787, as the Founding Fathers were leaving the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia after they had just finished laying the groundwork for the new nation, someone asked Benjamin Franklin: "Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?" Franklin responded,That sugar-coated warning has never seemed more relevant than today, as theAccording to an October poll from the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, 31% of Donald Trump supporters and 24% of President Joe Biden supporters believe thatThe fact that so many Americans see democracy as a failing enterprise is a troubling sign, especially given that 'democracy' constitutes a large part of the American people's sense of pride and national identity, right up there with baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet (even though the United States is more of a constitutional republic, but don't tell anybody).It would be interesting, and most definitely entertaining, to hear what sort of government the American people would opt for instead of 'democracy.' After all, the options are rather limited and not terribly attractive. Plato, writing in The Republic, described the five main types:(rule by the elite minority);(rule by military, like in the days of Sparta);(rule by the wealthy);(rule by the people); and(rule by a despot). Judging by the results to the next question in the survey, it appears that many Americans are prepared to succumb to the strong arm of tyranny to resolve their myriad problems.Before continuing, a brief word on statistics, since this piece is loaded with them. As I was researching this article,from the Center for Politics more than the results of the poll itself., not only by the results they provide, but by the very questions they pose. For example, imagine if you were stopped on the street by a pollster armed with a clipboard and asked, 'would you like to see the government take a greater role in the fight against wombats?' You will naturally assume that wombats have become an issue, possibly in your own neighborhood, even though the nearest marsupial may live some 5,000 miles away. At the end of the day, the entire neighborhood will be talking frantically about the 'threat of wombats.' Is it possible that the(like gun control, for example, or wealth distribution)? In any case, since some of the questions found in this rather limited poll were never asked of the American people before, it is difficult to ascertain to what degree the answers are indicative of a genuine problem (The survey was conducted from Aug. 25 to Sept. 11 with 2,008 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points).The Republicans and Democrats have enjoyed a duopoly on power since the Whig president Millard Fillmore left office in 1853. Since then, the two parties have had their share of bad blood between them, no doubt. The main difference between then and now, however, isJust several decades ago, the major disagreements dividing the two parties were abortion rights, civil rights, taxes, war, and a pinch of feminism.like an open border, critical race theory, transgenderism, and the promotion of alternative sexual lifestyles found in the LGBTQ+ movement and its 57 (at last count) genders. Clearly, we're not in Kansas anymore.If there were a better way for a country stumbling into a civil war than that, I really don't know what it is.Judging by the survey's responses (and questions),For example, when presented with the statement,Democrats responded favorably at 74% to the Republicans' 35%. And this one:Once again, the Democrats took the lead (69%-43%). On the question of immigration reform, instead of the pollsters simply stating, 'the government should build a wall on its southern border,' the statement instead read,Despite the deceptive verbiage, 70% of Republicans and 32% of Democrats supported that statement. Strangely, the survey mentioned nothing about the teaching of alternative sex and transgender lifestyles to schoolchildren, which ranks as one of the most controversial issues for Americans today.When asked whether it is acceptable to employ violence to stop political opponents from achieving their goals, 41% of Biden supporters and 38% of Trump supporters responded in the affirmative. Meanwhile, 41% of Trump supporters and 30% of Biden supporters said they favor either conservative or liberal states seceding from the union.Anyone with a basic grasp of History 101 knows that America's last effort at secession culminated in the Civil War (1861-1865) as the Confederate States of America attempted a divorce from Washington. The result was the bloodiest conflict in US history that left up to 850,000 combatants from the Union and Confederate armies dead. Since then, the closest America has had to a 'secessionist movement' is in the form of Californians and New Yorkers fleeing their crime-ridden, high-tax states for conservative country, namely Florida and Texas.Many people will look at these results and quickly conclude - possibly with great satisfaction - that America is walking into the mother of all divorces, another civil war. But a lot has changed since 1861.It is, after all, much easier and safer to shout at your political opponents on X than to take up arms, even if you believe that political violence is acceptable. Besides, you can always just move - to a state that shares your political colors or to even to that fancy 'American village' for families of conservative immigrants that's apparently about to go under construction just outside of Moscow in Russia.But with new generations after the baby boomers and Gen X become poorer and more desperate and moving further in time from experiencing first-hand the horrors of armed conflict, and the political climate getting progressively hotter without any sign of pressure relief ahead,