There's no excuse for Israel's indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, the Russian president has said.Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the ongoing bombing campaign waged by Israel against the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, stating it cannot be justified by anything.The president made the remarks on Monday as he delivered a speech ahead of a closed-doors meeting with members of the Russian Security Council and heads of law enforcement agencies.Israel's actions in the Palestinian enclave only invoke rage, Putin argued, adding, however, that one should not be led by "emotions" in properly addressing the situation in the Middle East.The ongoing crisis in the Middle East started with a "terrorist attack" on Israeli civilians, Putin noted.The major escalation between Hamas and Israel began on October 7 with a surprise attack launched by the Palestinian militant group. Israel responded with massive aerial and artillery bombardment of Gaza, which has already resulted in widespread destruction and heavy civilian casualties in the enclave.