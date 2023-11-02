Marine Corps Commander Major General Chris McPhillips

The Marine Corps Central Command's 248th Ball, which was set to take place on November 16, has reportedly been canceled due to "unforeseen operational commitments."

"Regretfully and with a strong sense of duty, I write to inform you of a decision that I had to make regarding the Marine Corps 248th Ball, scheduled for 16 November 2023," the letter from Marine Corps Commander Major General Chris McPhillips states.

"Due to unforeseen operational commitments and the nature of our current mission, it is with great regret that we must cancel this year's event."

"While we must forgo this opportunity this year, it is a reminder of the sacrifices we make in service to our country. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and the chief consideration was the need to uphold the highest standards of readiness and the completion of our operational responsibilities."


Marine Corps Forces Central Command is a "service component for US Central Command," and is responsible for "all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility."

CENTCOM lists its priorities as three "lines of effort:" Deter Iran, Counter Violent Extremist Organizations, and Compete Strategically, as well as three "functional priorities:" Regional Constructs and Integrated Air and Missile/Counter Unmanned Aerial systems."

CENTCOM covers the Middle East, including countries like Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan, Israel, and up to Kazakhstan.