Puppet Masters
Putin sends classified message through Syrian envoy to Iran's President Raisi
Islamic Republic News Agency
Wed, 01 Nov 2023 17:49 UTC
During his trip to the Iranian capital city of Tehran, Lavrentiev met and held talks with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian on Wednesday.
The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, the situation in Gaza, and the ways of cooperation between the two countries under such circumstances.
Also, Lavrentiev conveyed the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ahmadian to hand over to the Iranian president.
Comment: This is possibly notable because there is speculation that Syria is a prime target:
I'm posting this two-segment video to set the record straight; there is credible information that indicates Israel, with the backing of the United States, intends to assassinate Syria's President Bashar al-Assad if Hezbollah opens a wide front from southern Lebanon.
To put this in proper context; since 2011, the U.S. waged a secret covert operation in Syria to topple Assad and install a friendly government in Israel. To achieve this goal, the U.S. and its regional allies spent tens of billions in arming and training multinational takfiri terrorist groups.
According to the New York Times, the secret program (Timber Sycamore) was one of the most expensive CIA covert operations in the history of the agency. However, Syria emerged victorious and the terror groups were mostly destroyed with the help of Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah.
While President Trump ended the covert operation in 2017, the Pentagon sent troops to the Eastern shore of the Euphrates to occupy the oil and gas fields and hence, disallow the Syrian government from using the revenues of the oil to reconstruct the war-torn country.
The pro-Syria alliance believes the CIA's attempt to remove Assad was urged by Israel because a pro-Israeli government in Damascus means the isolation of Hezbollah and eventually the Palestinian militant groups fighting against Israel.
With the escalation of the conflict in Palestine and the carpet bombing of Gaza, it is believed that Hezbollah has mobilized its elite forces and kept 1/3 of the Israeli army busy on the northern front by firing ATGMs and rockets at the Israeli forces. But if Israel wages a full-scale invasion of Gaza, it is believed that Hezbollah will intervene and wage a ground offensive on the settlements in northern Israel.
If Hezbollah's offensive materializes, my information indicates that Israel will bomb Damascus and try to kill Assad. Will Israel dare to do that? I believe with the current mentality governing Tel Aviv, everything is possible.
NOTE: the above text is an analysis based on my personal knowledge and different sources. It is not wishful thinking or scaremongering. It is simply a political analysis based on the available information to me.
Whatever it is, Iran has become almost a global power, ever since Israel tricked the US into destroying Iraq and getting rid of Saddam Hussein for them. which removed the only restraint on Iran's expansion and rise to power. One of the advantages of being as old as I am is that I have had many years to watch the Israelis commit one impulsive error after another. They are so arrogant they never consider that their actions may have unforeseen consequences.
Look at the size of Iran vs. the size of Israel, and the relative size of their populations. If it came to total war, Iran would survive in some form, but Israel would not. Except and unless for the involvement of the USA in such a war. The USA dwarfs Iran. But perhaps Iran would be backed up by Russia in that event, which means the destruction of the world. Something for which the Jews may have been chosen by Yahweh, who has set himself up as the Creator, which he never was, and told the Jews how oh-so-special they are. ("You are my people. Go forth and conquer the world.") We live in SUCH interesting times.