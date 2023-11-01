© Times of Israel/AP/KJN



"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7.



"Today, we draw a line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism. If Hamas and Iran's axis of evil wins, you will be their next target."

The Israeli prime minister likened the international community's plea for peace to a demand that his country surrender to Hamas...Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically rejected the idea of a ceasefire in Gaza, equating any pause in hostilities to a victory for Hamas during a press conference on Monday.Netanyahu told reporter:He vowed to fight until the Palestinian militant group was wiped out."If Hamas and Iran's axis of evil wins, you will be their next target," he warned, vowing to fight until the Palestinian militant group was wiped out."Even the most just wars have unintended civilian casualties," he said.International human rights observers have repeatedly condemned Israel for its collective punishment of Gaza's civilian population, citing the deliberate targeting of hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure and the withholding of food, water, medicine, and electricity as violations of international humanitarian law. Israel has argued Hamas uses civilian facilities as human shields and commandeers humanitarian aid deliveries.On Saturday, theIsrael has since deployed tanks to Gaza as part of a planned ground invasion.Since declaring war on Hamas following the militant group's surprise attack on October 7, Israel has reportedly killed over 8,300 Palestinians.including genocide, describing an evacuation order issued to over 1 million inhabitants of northern Gaza as a thinly-veiled attempt at ethnic cleansing.Last week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres observed in a speech to the Security Council that Hamas' attack had not occurred "in a vacuum" andit had inflicted on the Palestinian people.