© Juan Medina/Getty Images



"He deludes himself. We're out of options. We're not winning. But try telling him that."

"Some front-line commanders ... have begun refusing orders to advance, even when they came directly from the office of the president. They [the military] just want to sit in the trenches and hold the line. But we can't win a war that way. The troops were not actually moving forward."

"Last year, people blamed the Russians. This time, they'll blame us for not doing enough to prepare."

The Ukrainian leader is now reportedly looking for scapegoats after his failed counteroffensive, the magazine reports...Top officials in Kiev believe that the increasingly "messianic" President Vladimir Zelensky has become delusional, Time magazine reported on Monday.The Western-backed leader is expected to launch a "major shake-up" of the country's military and political leadership, the US publication added, citing his aides.Zelensky remains adamant in his desire to 'defeat' Russia on the battlefield, butOne of the president's advisers on condition of anonymity said:The reality on the ground, however, is very different from Zelensky's vision of scoring an ultimate victory over Moscow, and dissent is apparently growing. According to one of his aides:In addition,the aides suggested, adding that pinning failing infrastructure and other hardships exclusively on Russia might not work this time.One aide said:To fix the situation,"At least one minister would need to be fired, along with a senior general in charge of the counteroffensive," the article suggested, citing the aides, who did not provide the exact names of the potential scapegoats. The move is primarily meant to create "accountability" for the lack of progress on the frontline, they said.Kiev launched its counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June, but it has so far neglected to achieve any tangible results. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the counteroffensive had effectively failed, resulting in minor gains and heavy losses for the Ukrainian military.