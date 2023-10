© David Dee Delgado/Getty Images via AFP



The Gaza war

Security Council deadlock

Israel will refuse visas to United Nations officials, its ambassador to the UN has said, as the country's spat with the international organisation deepens.Gilad Erdan made the statement on Wednesday, according to Israeli media, as the fallout from the UN chief's speech at the Security Council the previous day continues.UN Secretary-General AntonioMany countries welcomed Guterres's "very balanced approach", reported Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo from New York. However,Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who was at the debate, "was so upset", said Elizondo, "that he cancelled a meeting with the secretary-general that was supposed to happen Tuesday afternoon"."It is really unusual to see this sort of reaction against the secretary-general," Elizondo added."Due to his [Guterres's] remarks, we will refuse to issue visas to UN representatives," Erdan told Army Radio.The time has come to teach them a lesson."Erdan said on X, formerly Twitter, that the UN chief has "expressed an understanding for terrorism and murder" with this speech.Later, Guterres posted an extract from his speech on X in an apparent bid to showfor the crisis in Gaza.he wrote.The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Israel's call for the UN secretary-general to resign, describing it as an "unprovoked attack".In a post on X, the Palestinian ministry described Israel's position as an "extension" of its "disrespect and lack of commitment" to the UN, its charter, and resolutions regarding Palestine.Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on October 7 and attacked largely civilian targets, including families and a music festival, killing at least 1,400 people and taking more than 220 captives, according to Israeli officials., the territory's Health Ministry said.Guterres, who last week travelled to the Rafah crossing in a bid to get assistance through the border between Egypt and Gaza,But the UN chief said, as the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned it would be forced to stop working Wednesday due to lack of fuel.Backed by the United States, Israel has rejected calls to halt the offensive, saying that would only allow Hamas to regroup.Secretary of State AntonyThe draft, seen by the AFP news agency, would defend the "inherent right of all states" to self-defence while calling for compliance with international law."No member of this Council - no nation in this entire body - could or would tolerate the slaughter of its people," Blinken said."We're surprised by new attempts to adopt a resolution that doesn't include any call for a ceasefire to prevent further deterioration of the situation which might lead the region to a dangerous juncture," Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said.Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki of the Palestinian Authority, a rival of Hamas, called inaction by the Security Council "inexcusable", as did Jordan, another US partner."The Security Council must take a clear stance to reassure two billion Arabs and Muslims that international law will be applied," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.Jordan and Russia are among nations that requested a meeting on Thursday of the UN General Assembly, whose resolutions are non-binding, due to the Security Council deadlock.