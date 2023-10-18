3 people die, and one goes missing

Three lives were lost following the heavy rains in the Eastern Cape in the OR Tambo District Municipality. A 14-year-old learner died while crossing the Phompo River, and a pregnant woman and her child died after a house fell on her in a village in the Nyandeni Local Municipality. South Africans are furious that rural areas have no infrastructure and blame the deaths on the government.In a statement sent to Briefly News by OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Zimkhitha Macingwane, the municipality confirmed that the 14-year-old sho died drowning while crossing the flooded river in Maqwbevu Village on 17 October. A pregnant woman who lived in Rainy Village outside Libode also died after the house she lived in fell on her, sustaining heavy injuries from which she did not survive.A 17-year-old teenager went missing in Nkumandeni A/A. SABC News reported that she was swept away while crossing a river on her return from school on the same day."The OR Tambo District Municipality Executive Mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana is sending heartfelt condolences to families that have lost their loved ones following the heavy rains in various parts of the district," Macingwane said.