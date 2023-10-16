Family's 'loved pet turned on them'

A man has died after being attacked by his dog in southern Tasmania.Tasmania Police said the 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were set upon by his dog late on Sunday night at his home at Allens Rivulet, south of Hobart.Police and emergency services were called to the scene around 10:40pm.Tasmanian Police Inspector Colin Riley said the "man suffered serious injuries to his lower legs and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene"."The woman was transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital with serious injuries to her lower limbs," Inspector Riley said."Police were notified by a neighbour who heard the noise. The dog was euthanased at the scene by an animal management officer from the local council."Our thoughts are with the man's loved ones at this difficult time."Inspector Riley said police were "very grateful that no one else was injured, including our own staff and emergency services".Inspector Riley said the tragedy was a case of "a family that have had a loved pet and unfortunately, that animal has turned on them and it's had tragic outcomes"."A significant injury like this, where it leaves one person deceased and other person hospital is very rare in Tasmania."To be honest, I can't recall the last time something like this occurred."Gary Arnold, general manager at the local Kingborough Council, said "initial indications" showed the dog was not registered but they are checking council records."I'm not aware of any recent attacks that have resulted in injury and certainly not death."A report is being prepared for the coroner.