Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill into law that permits children as young as 12 to reside in government-funded "residential shelter services" to undergo mental health treatment or counseling for their gender identity without parental consent or even being informed by doctors.The bill, known as Assembly Bill 665 The bill, signed by Newson over the weekend, further states that medical professionals must consult with the minor to determine "whether involvement of the minor's parent or guardian would be inappropriate."California lawmakers justify this imposition into parental authority by claiming children identifying as LGBT often face parental rejection, harassment in school, or wider societal stigmaThe law caused a stir among California's GOP before it was even passed, with Senator Ochoa Bogh writing to Newsom last month to argue,Newsom's California has become increasingly radical on LGBT issues, recently implementing a law that requires all schools to haveand threatening to fine schools up to $1.5 million for not teaching about gay pedophile and "LGBT rights activist" Harvey Milk.