In 2018 Netanyahu tried again, and on July 8, 2021, the Israeli Supreme Court decided this measure was constitutional inside the country.

A US Sixth Fleet squadron (lead image, top left) is now steaming towards the eastern shore of the Mediterraean, following the unusual mission last Thursday by a US Navy P-8 aircraft monitoring the state of operational alert of the Russian naval fleet at Tartous, Syria (top right).*Between August 18 and September 1, the Soviet aircraft carrier Moskva passed through the Turkish Straits and into the Mediterranean, accompanied by two guided-missile destroyers. Over the next seven days the Soviet Navy gathered almost seventy surface ships - with uncounted submarines - and deployed between the Greek island of Crete and the point on the Libyan coastline where the Libyan and Egyptian border ran into the sea. That was fifty-four years ago in 1969 (lead image, bottom).Ostensibly, the Soviet operation was to screen an amphibious troop landing exercise of Soviet, Egyptian and Syrian troops. In fact, the naval screen protected Libyan Army Captain Muammar Qaddafi and a dozen junior officer associates when, on September 1, 1969, they successfully toppled the regime of Libyan King Idris and ended US occupation and control of Libya through the Wheelus Air Force Base.Can the Palestinian operation, Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which Hamas forces commenced on Saturday morning, continue for long enough to engage the Arab state militaries, the Iranian, US and Russian forces, to turn into a new war of the worlds, as the US and NATO war against Russia is on the Ukrainian battlefield? Will the US force, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford and its five cruiser and destroyer escorts , screen Israel as it orders emergency resupply of US arms and ammunition?" the Hamas military commander, Mohammed Deif, has declared forcing all Palestinians in Gaza "to leave now", and in the phrase of the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), "end the Gaza enclave"?"The State of Israel is the nation state of the Jewish People," the constitution enacted in 2018 by the Knesset declares , "in which it realizes its natural, cultural, religious and historical right to self-determination. The State of Israel is the nation state of the Jewish People," the constitution enacted in 2018 by the Knesset declares, "in which it realizes its natural, cultural, religious and historical right to self-determination. The exercise of the right to national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish People"; and "the State views the development of Jewish settlement as a national value, and shall act to encourage and promote its establishment and strengthening." Is this race war — is it now the war of the worlds? The story of the Soviet naval operation of August-September 1969, with support from President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt, is reported in the book. From the introduction to the book: "Before the US Government went to war against the Russians in Europe, after the end of the Soviet Union in 1991, they practised in the Middle East on the Arabs. The methods and targeting are the same." Published on February 23, 2022. Right: President Putin's special relationship with Prime Minister Netanyahu became official Kremlin policy after the IDF caused the shoot-down of the Russian Ilyushin-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the Syrian coast, on September 17 , 2018, killing the 15-man crew. At the time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking for the General Staff, saidThe General Staff is still reserving its steps. Read more: https://johnhelmer.net/ As of Monday morning, Moscow time, the Kremlin has disclosed no telephone or other communication between Putin and Arab, Iranian, Turkish or Israeli officials. A Kremlin communiqué was released on Saturday afternoon, more than twelve hours after the fighting had started, in which Putin met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and talked at length about bilateral gas supply projects and "strategic cooperation and relations between our states...in most diverse spheres."At the same time on Saturday afternoon, it was decided that the only official statement on the war to break the weekened silence would be released by the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry. "We," said Maria Zakharova, "call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides to implement an immediate ceasefire, renounce violence, exercise restraint and begin, with the assistance of the international community, a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, lasting and long-awaited peace in the Middle East." Zakharova did not identify the US miliary moves as an escalation of the conflict.To follow Kremlin and Foreign Ministry "equivalence" policy towards the Palestinians, click to read the archive From 2010 to 2018 the Netanyahu regime attempted to establish in Israel's constitution the identity of the Israeli state and ideology of Zionism with the Jewish faith and religious community. The first attempt fell short of Knesset votes, legal ratification, and Jewish diaspora support ; it wasn't the only case of its kind in that period Source: https://perma.cc/9PZN-DJGY The US Library of Congress briefing paper, which followed the Israeli court ratification in July 2021, can be read in full here In practical effect and political application, the equivalence and identity have been created between Jews, the community of adherents to Judaism, the Israeli state and its ideology. Correlatively, criticism of Jews, called anti-Semitism in many places, has been made identical to criticism of the state of Israel, called anti-Zionism. Since Netanyahu's enactment of his basic law, the equation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism has become a race crime in many jurisdictions of the world, from London, to Miami, to Melbourne.[*] The detection and mapping of the US Navy patrol targeting the Russian naval base at Tartous on October 5, 36 hours before Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, was reported by the website Italian Military Radar, italmilradar.com