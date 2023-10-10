Puppet Masters
Is the race war against the Palestinians turning into a war of the worlds (and other questions)
Dances With Bears
Sun, 08 Oct 2023 00:00 UTC
Between August 18 and September 1, the Soviet aircraft carrier Moskva passed through the Turkish Straits and into the Mediterranean, accompanied by two guided-missile destroyers. Over the next seven days the Soviet Navy gathered almost seventy surface ships - with uncounted submarines - and deployed between the Greek island of Crete and the point on the Libyan coastline where the Libyan and Egyptian border ran into the sea. That was fifty-four years ago in 1969 (lead image, bottom).
Ostensibly, the Soviet operation was to screen an amphibious troop landing exercise of Soviet, Egyptian and Syrian troops. In fact, the naval screen protected Libyan Army Captain Muammar Qaddafi and a dozen junior officer associates when, on September 1, 1969, they successfully toppled the regime of Libyan King Idris and ended US occupation and control of Libya through the Wheelus Air Force Base.
Can the Palestinian operation, Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which Hamas forces commenced on Saturday morning, continue for long enough to engage the Arab state militaries, the Iranian, US and Russian forces, to turn into a new war of the worlds, as the US and NATO war against Russia is on the Ukrainian battlefield? Will the US force, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford and its five cruiser and destroyer escorts, screen Israel as it orders emergency resupply of US arms and ammunition? Will it attempt to blockade the Arab coast - Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Egypt - to prevent resupply convoys from Turkey or Iran aiding the Palestinians?
"This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation and the last apartheid regime of earth," the Hamas military commander, Mohammed Deif, has declared.
Is this the final Israeli war of "mighty vengeance", as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared, forcing all Palestinians in Gaza "to leave now", and in the phrase of the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), "end the Gaza enclave"?
Is this the final Jewish solution to remove the Arabs from the territory according to the Basic Law, ratified by the Israeli Supreme Court in 2021, which legalizes the takeover of Palestinian territory as a "natural" Jewish right. "The State of Israel is the nation state of the Jewish People," the constitution enacted in 2018 by the Knesset declares, "in which it realizes its natural, cultural, religious and historical right to self-determination. The exercise of the right to national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish People"; and "the State views the development of Jewish settlement as a national value, and shall act to encourage and promote its establishment and strengthening."
Is this race war — is it now the war of the worlds?
Listen to the hour-long discussion with Chris Cook on Gorilla Radio's Gaza Special which went to air on Sunday evening:
Source: https://gorilla-radio.com/
The story of the Soviet naval operation of August-September 1969, with support from President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt,is reported in the book:
Published on February 23, 2022. Right: President Putin's special relationship with Prime Minister Netanyahu became official Kremlin policy after the IDF caused the shoot-down of the Russian Ilyushin-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the Syrian coast, on September 17, 2018, killing the 15-man crew. At the time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking for the General Staff, said "The responsibility for the downing of the Russian aircraft and the death of its crew lies solely with Israel. .. we reserve the right to take retaliatory steps." The General Staff is still reserving its steps. Read more: https://johnhelmer.net/
As of Monday morning, Moscow time, the Kremlin has disclosed no telephone or other communication between Putin and Arab, Iranian, Turkish or Israeli officials. A Kremlin communiqué was released on Saturday afternoon, more than twelve hours after the fighting had started, in which Putin met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and talked at length about bilateral gas supply projects and "strategic cooperation and relations between our states...in most diverse spheres."
At the same time on Saturday afternoon, it was decided that the only official statement on the war to break the weekened silence would be released by the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry. "We," said Maria Zakharova, "call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides to implement an immediate ceasefire, renounce violence, exercise restraint and begin, with the assistance of the international community, a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, lasting and long-awaited peace in the Middle East." Zakharova did not identify the US miliary moves as an escalation of the conflict.
To follow Kremlin and Foreign Ministry "equivalence" policy towards the Palestinians, click to read the archive.
From 2010 to 2018 the Netanyahu regime attempted to establish in Israel's constitution the identity of the Israeli state and ideology of Zionism with the Jewish faith and religious community. The first attempt fell short of Knesset votes, legal ratification, and Jewish diaspora support; it wasn't the only case of its kind in that period.
In 2018 Netanyahu tried again, and on July 8, 2021, the Israeli Supreme Court decided this measure was constitutional inside the country.
https://perma.cc/9PZN-DJGY
The US Library of Congress briefing paper, which followed the Israeli court ratification in July 2021, can be read in full here.
In practical effect and political application, the equivalence and identity have been created between Jews, the community of adherents to Judaism, the Israeli state and its ideology. Correlatively, criticism of Jews, called anti-Semitism in many places, has been made identical to criticism of the state of Israel, called anti-Zionism. Since Netanyahu's enactment of his basic law, the equation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism has become a race crime in many jurisdictions of the world, from London, to Miami, to Melbourne.
The military consequence is that race war by the state of Israel and Jewish people against the Palestinian Arabs and muslims has become the constitutional duty of the IDF and its miliary allies and suppliers.
[*] The detection and mapping of the US Navy patrol targeting the Russian naval base at Tartous on October 5, 36 hours before Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, was reported by the website Italian Military Radar, italmilradar.com.