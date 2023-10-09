nnnnnn
Typhoon Koinu caused heavy rain and flooding in many areas of Hong Kong after it brushed past the city on the evening of October 8, 2023.

More than 100mm (4 inches) of rain was reported in many parts of the city from midnight until midday the following day and more than 200mm (8 inches) was recorded in some urban areas.

The typhoon triggered severe disruptions at the city's airport, prompting authorities to announce they would conduct a review to study ways to avoid such problems in the future.