We're in the height of waterspout season over the Great Lakes, the series of large interconnected freshwater lakes in the east-central interior of North America.

Waterspout season on the Great Lakes starts in August and runs through October. And on Friday, October 7, 2023, the U.S. National Weather Service reported dozens of sightings of funnels and twisters over the Great Lakes, visible mostly across two states, northeastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania.

On Friday, they broke the world waterspout record, for most waterspouts sighted over the Great Lakes in a single day, according to the International Centre for Waterspout Research (ICWR).

If the waterspouts had come on land, we'd have called them tornadoes. But they didn't and instead created a phenomenon that many enjoyed.




The International Centre for Waterspout Research - which describes itself as an "internationally recognized authority on the subject of waterspouts" - reported the world-record breaking waterspout event on Friday on the platform formerly known as Twitter:



Waterspouts expected to continue over Great Lakes

The many waterspouts over the Great Lakes were due to what meteorologists described as a significant fall frontal boundary that pushed through the Great Lakes and helped to cool the air.

And more waterspouts are expected to occur into Sunday and possibly into the coming week.