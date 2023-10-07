© Science Communication Lab for DESY



© NASA JPL/Caltech



Yet gamma-rays of such high energy have never been seen coming from a pulsar before.

"We know we have a first of a kind at hand, which shall help update our models of pulsar emission," Djannati-Ataï said. "Understanding better the acceleration and emission processes in pulsars will possibly have implications on our understanding of other highly magnetized astrophysical objects, such as black hole magnetospheres."

