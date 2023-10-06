A man and his nephew were killed in a lightning strike in Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila on Friday morning.The deceased were Suhel Mondal, 40, a resident of Saterobari village under Langgair union of the upazila, and his nephew Razib Mondal, 35, son of Ali Mondal.According to the family of the deceased, the duo went to arrange water drainage after seeing their fish farm next to the house sinking due to heavy rain. At that time, a lightning struck on them. They died on the spot.Local UP chairman Abdullah Al Amin Biblab confirmed the news.