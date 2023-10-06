© SWNS



Three of five tanks were damaged after lightning struck a power station in Oxfordshire causing a huge explosion.Lightning struck a digester tank at a Severn Trent Green Power plant in Cassington at around 7.20pm on Monday (October 2), igniting the biogas inside.The fire service is continuing to monitor the power plant with a hydraulic platform and one fire engine remaining at the scene.The site of a gas explosion last night is now fully safe, according to the operators.Thames Valley Police were also called to the scene with officers leaving the site at 4am.The A40 was closed between Wolvercote and Eynsham for a period, and police urged residents to stay home and shut windows and doors.Local policing area commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, superintendent Jen Hogben said: "This incident was dealt with swiftly by Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service."Although we briefly had to put road closures in place on the A40, there was no requirement for any evacuation and there were no injuries."Our officers left the scene at approximately 4am and the road closure on the A40 was lifted."I would like to thank the local community for their understanding while this incident was dealt with."A Severn Trent Green Power spokesman said: "Following the lightning strike at our plant in Cassington last night, the site has been fully contained and made safe."We'd like to thank the emergency services for their support and will continue to work with them throughout the day."