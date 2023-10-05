Flood warnings have been issued across the Gippsland regions, including in Bellbird Corner, Maffra, Mewburn Park, Newry, Riverslea, Tinamba and Tinamba West (pictured, the Macalister River at Licola)

Flood warnings have been issued across the Gippsland regions, including in Bellbird Corner, Maffra, Mewburn Park, Newry, Riverslea, Tinamba and Tinamba West (pictured, the Macalister River at Licola)
As the waters begin to recede in some parts of flood-hit Victoria, the extent of the damage is beginning to emerge, while other areas downstream are bracing for possible flooding.

There's been significant damage to crops while dairy farmers were forced to move their cattle to higher ground.

Emergency warnings are still in place tonight for towns and districts around Maffra in Gippsland, where hundreds of residents have been told it's not safe to return to their homes.