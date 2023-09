© SCF



"For the sake of our common and most important goal - the protection of Europe from Russia's aggressive expansionist policy - the difference between Ukraine and Poland must be resolved as soon as possible."

Like dropping a hot Polish potato, when political interests change and self-preservation at the voting polls becomes a priority, we see the rationale for "defending" Ukraine being dumped.A sordid spat burst open this week revealing the absolute lack of principles among the NATO alliance supposedly defending Ukraine against purported Russian aggression.but the angry sparks arePoland this week saidWarsaw declared that its priority was to modernize its armed forces. This is an astounding U-turn by the Polish authorities who up to now have been one of the most gung-ho supporters of the Kiev regime against alleged "Russian aggression".Germany has accused Poland of "playing politics" in its solidarity towards Ukraine, while Lithuania and the other Baltic states are clamouring for drastic mediation.Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausedá called on Poland and Ukraine to end the row as a matter of urgency:The European economies are buckling from the huge costs of the war, including the crippling loss of affordable Russian energy sources and the vast military expenditures that are diverting from the civilian economy and the public good, as well as the strain from the influx of millions of Ukrainian refugees. The genuine needs of the latter are highly questionable, as many EU citizens see their own needs being relegated to accommodate Ukrainians deemed to be exploiting "welfare tourism".The 19-month-old conflict in Ukraine - the largest in Europe since the Second World War - could have been avoided if the American and European leaders had engaged in diplomacy with Russia as Moscow had been advocating at the end of 2021. Their intransigence and Russophobia made armed confrontation inevitable.And the people of Europe are paying the heavy price of economic and social hardship. Not least of all from the war's disruption of Black Sea shipping of agriculture exports.of wheat, corn, sunflower seeds and other grainsInitially, the European Commission bosses permitted the inflow of Ukrainian agro-exports as "an act of solidarity" with the Kiev regime. Butwho know no bounds in the lengths they will go to indulge Washington's proxy war.with cheaper Ukrainian commodities which has, in turn, wreaked havoc on millions of farming families.A temporary EU-wide ban was imposed on Ukrainian exports to alleviate the economic repercussions. As usual, the chiselling Kiev regime has continually carped about the ban and even threatened to take the EU to arbitration in the World Trade Organization.The brazenness of the Kiev cartel was on maximum display this week whenfor "setting the stage" to help Russia by not permitting more Ukrainian agro-exports into their markets.The next day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the halting of weapons to Ukraine.What is alarming Washington and NATO leaders is thatwho have also been reaping internal turmoil over the inordinate support for the Kiev regime to the detriment of their populations.The Polish government is being cynical and unscrupulous in the extreme. It is facing a general election next month on October 15.which have been hit hardest by the import of Ukrainian grain and other farm produce. No doubt, Warsaw is belatedly trying to show some backbone in a pretence of defending the national interests. However, the Polish government's slavish policy of following Washington's proxy war in Ukraine has led to the crisis in Poland. Andthanks to the equally slavish behaviour of many other governments.For too long, the European political leaders have acted against the interests of their people to appease the warmongering agenda of Washington and the insatiable demands of the Nazi regime in Kiev for ever-more military and other financial bailouts.Sooner or later, something had to crack in this racket and how it was racking the tolerance of Western citizens. The contradictions appear to be culminating now in a fatal breaking point.What is especially odious and reprehensible is theAll the weapons pumped into that country have created a bloodbath from up to 400,000-500,000 dead Ukrainian troops. This was constantly "justified" because, we were told, it was to prevent Russian aggression towards Ukraine and the rest of Europe. Poland was one of the most vociferous in promulgating that narrative.Well, just like that, like dropping a hot Polish potato, when political interests change and self-preservation at the voting polls becomes a priority, we see the rationale for "defending" Ukraine being dumped.The sordid squabbling in Europe over Ukraine is disgraceful. But even more disgraceful, indeed obscene, is the evident lies and charade that the war in Ukraine has been premised on.and geopolitical maneuvering led by Washington and its pathetic vassals in NATO and the European Union.